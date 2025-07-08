Leeds United transfer news: Daniel Farke brings back key dressing-room figure

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 8th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
Leeds United defender Sam Byram has extended his stay at his boyhood club by another 12 months.

He becomes the second left-back to sign in the space of a few hours after Gabriel Gudmundsson made a £10m move from Lille.

Although like Byram he can play in a number of positions, the Swede is set to be Leeds' first-choice on the left side of the defence and 31-year-old Byram's job will be to push him, as well as providing cover elsewhere – most notably at right-back.

To do that requires a certain type of personality and manager Daniel Farke is a big fan of Byram's, having signed him from West Ham United when in charge of Norwich City in 2019. The German values his contribution off the field as well as on it.

Byram was one of Farke's first signings as Leeds manager, and he made 76 appearances during his second spell at Elland Road, 40 of them Championship starts, scoring three goals.

His contract expired at the end of June, along with that of first-choice left-back Junior Firpo, but unlike the latter, he has been persuaded to stay for a further year.

Although born in Essex, Byram's schooling was in Yorkshire, and he joined Leeds as a scholar in 2010, making his debut two years later.

He made 143 appearances in all competitions before leaving the then-Championship club for Premier League West Ham.

STAYING PUT: Sam Byram signs a new one-year contract with Leeds United (Image courtesy of Leeds United)placeholder image
STAYING PUT: Sam Byram signs a new one-year contract with Leeds United (Image courtesy of Leeds United)

With the left-back position now seemingly settled, Farke can now concentrate on other targets in goal, midfield and in the forward line as Leeds gear up for a return to the top flight after two years away.

Their opening game is at home to Everton on August 18.

