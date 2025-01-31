Leeds United transfer news: Daniel Farke on how Championship position affects pulling power - for good and bad

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke says his team's position at the top of the Championship has its plusses and minuses when it comes to attracting players in the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet to sign a player in the winter transfer window, the Whites are on the lookout for a "No 10" to provide cover and competition for Brenden Aaronson in the hole behind the strikers, and are keeping an eye out at centre-back and centre-forward with Pascal Struijk, Max Wober and Patrick Bamford struggling with injuries recently.

Leeds found out the hard way two summers ago how important Premier League football is when it comes to attracting – or in that case, retaining – players, with chief executive Angus Kinnear admitting they believed the lure of playing for such a prestigious club would discourage a welter of players from triggering their options to leave on loan when the club was relegated from the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds cannot offer that in the second half of this season, but top of the Championship 29 games in there is a plenty they can. On the other hand, the quality of performances that have got them there will make it a hard side to break into.

"Once you're in such a good position like we are it makes it more or less easier to attract players because everybody wants to be involved in a successful group and with the prospect to fight for promotion to the best league in the world, the Premier League," argued Farke.

"If it's a just a loan, would you perhaps also like to be here not just for a few months but also the mid- and long-term future is perhaps there. We are quite attractive to many players.

"On the other hand, if a player is just looking for game-time it's not that easy because a player who is not in his best shape at the moment due to injuries or because he's not playing at his club, that's quite often why a player is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you are on such a good run you also can't guarantee game-time. If a player just wants to join a team due to game-time and there is lots of competition, they can't just walk in and take over the club, that's also a bit tricky.

STRONG POSITION: Manager Daniel Farke has led Leeds United to the top of the table (Image: Tony Johnson)

"Some are perhaps a little bit reluctant because, 'You have really good players in my position.'

"When you are in such a position it's a bit tricky on loan deals because they know they are just coming for three months to get game-time and if they don't see they would walk easily into our starting XI it would be tricky.

"It's a bit easier to attract players who see the mid- and the long-term future with us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Struijk has been back in training this week after a hamstring strain, and if he, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Wober can stay fit, Leeds will be well covered at centre-back but Wober has had a nagging knee problem almost all season, and players like Struijk returning from injury are always vulnerable to further injuries until they can build up their strength.