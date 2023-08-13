Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is understood to be having a medical at Everton, with reports that he is yet another player with a release clause allowing him to leave on loan.

Injury means Harrison is yet to play this season, but the 26-year-old will be one of those the Whites would have been hoping to rebuild their team around this season, especially with Luis Sinisterra apparently joining Willy Gnonto as one of those apparently heading for the exit.

But it is now being claimed the matter is out of their hands because Harrison, like so many who have left the club this summer, has a release clause in his contract triggered on relegation. Everton are said to be on the verge of exploiting it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinisterra is also thought to have such a clause, and manager Daniel Farke refused to explain why the Colombian winger was "unavailable" for Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City, where Leeds did not have enough players to fill the bench, even with two goalkeepers on it.

Gnonto was not there either, having refused to play the last two matches after Leeds said they were not prepared to sell him. He is another Everton are thought to be looking at but unlike the others, he is not thought to have a release clause, and Leeds say the issue is now an "internal disciplinary matter."

Harrison was very close to joining Leicester City on January's deadline day only for Leeds to decide very late in the day they wanted to keep him. He has since signed a new contract until 2028, but the alleged clause in it could come back to bite them.

Leeds loaded themselves with players they were powerless to stop leaving on loan when they were relegated, meaning they have been able to move on players who do not want to be there, but not to bring in the revenue needed to properly reinforce the squad with Championship-quality players who do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far Robin Koch, Max Wober, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente and Marc Roca have all left on loan, with only Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts commanding fees. Free agent Sam Byram, goalkeepr Karl Darlow, £7m Ethan Ampadu and loanee Joe Rodon have arrived in their place.