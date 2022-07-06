Leeds United transfer news: Leeds now in 'pole position' to sign £25m-rated Belgian striker, Tyler Adams 'says goodbye' to RB Leipzig team-mates,

The England international's move to Manchester City was confirmed on Monday for an initial fee of £42m.

With the Leeds-born player proving central to the Whites' promotion and their first two seasons back in the Premier League, the Whites have got to work searching for his replacement.

With more reported developments in the last 24 hours, we have rounded up the latest news and rumours from Elland Road and the Premier League below...

Leeds United rumours

Leeds have submitted a bid worth more than £25m, plus add-ons, for Club Brugge striker Charles De Ketelaere, moving them ahead of AC Milan in the race for the player's signature (Football Insider - MORE).

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams has said goodbye to his team-mates at the Bundesliga club with the midfielder strongly linked with a move to Leeds (RB Live - MORE).

Premier League rumours

NEW DEVELOPMENT: In the race for Charles De Ketelaere. Picture: Getty Images.

Juventus have reached an agreement to re-sign midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester United (Sky Sports - MORE).

Tottenham are still looking to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres despite the impending arrival of France centre-back Clement Lenglet (Mirror - MORE).

Ajax have bid £28m for Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn (Mail Online - MORE).

Newcastle United are interested in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Everton forward Anthony Gordon (90min - MORE).