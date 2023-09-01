All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Leeds United transfer news: Premier League pursuit of winger threatens to make mockery of manager Daniel Farke's 'no sales' confidence

Luis Sinisterra is reportedly on the verge of a move away from Leeds United Daniel Farke had gone into the last hours of the window expecting to see off.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 1st Sep 2023, 21:01 BST

Unconfirmed reports are suggesting Sinisterra is having a medical at Premier League Bournemouth ahead of a potential loan move, with sources on the south coast saying the club are confident of pushing a deal through before Friday's 11pm deadline.

Just hours earlier manager Farke had told the media that barring "a crazy offer" he expected the Colombian winger to stay at Elland Road for the rest of 2023. For what it was worth, Sinisterra apparently told supporters as much as he left Thorp Arch after a training session his manager said he worked well in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds' late August dilemma has revolved around Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto, both of whom made themselves unavailable to play in order to try and force moves.

Most Popular
LATE INTEREST: Bournemouth are said to be confident of signing Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra on loanLATE INTEREST: Bournemouth are said to be confident of signing Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra on loan
LATE INTEREST: Bournemouth are said to be confident of signing Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra on loan

Both appeared to have backed down and were reintegrated into the team at Ipswich Town, where each scored in a 4-3 win.

But the concern with Sinisterra was that his agent was still fighting a battle behind the scenes over the interpretation of his release clause, having seen a slew of team-mates leave on those technicalities. Leeds had to weigh up if keeping Sinisterra might prove to be more hassle than it was worth.

The answer from Farke early in the afternoon appeared to be that it was, but someone in the club seems to have decided otherwise.

Leeds have been linked with a move for Roma's Norwegian winger Ola Solbakken should Sinisterra make a late departure.

Related topics:Daniel FarkePremier LeagueIpswich TownBournemouthElland Road