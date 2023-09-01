Luis Sinisterra is reportedly on the verge of a move away from Leeds United Daniel Farke had gone into the last hours of the window expecting to see off.

Unconfirmed reports are suggesting Sinisterra is having a medical at Premier League Bournemouth ahead of a potential loan move, with sources on the south coast saying the club are confident of pushing a deal through before Friday's 11pm deadline.

Just hours earlier manager Farke had told the media that barring "a crazy offer" he expected the Colombian winger to stay at Elland Road for the rest of 2023. For what it was worth, Sinisterra apparently told supporters as much as he left Thorp Arch after a training session his manager said he worked well in.

Leeds' late August dilemma has revolved around Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto, both of whom made themselves unavailable to play in order to try and force moves.

Both appeared to have backed down and were reintegrated into the team at Ipswich Town, where each scored in a 4-3 win.

But the concern with Sinisterra was that his agent was still fighting a battle behind the scenes over the interpretation of his release clause, having seen a slew of team-mates leave on those technicalities. Leeds had to weigh up if keeping Sinisterra might prove to be more hassle than it was worth.