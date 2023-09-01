All Sections
Leeds United 'locked in talks' over £4m deal for Serie A star amid Luis Sinisterra uncertainty

Leeds United are reportedly locked in talks with Roma over winger Ola Solbakken.
Tom Coates
Tom Coates
Published 1st Sep 2023, 19:37 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 19:37 BST

According to Mail Online, talks are regarding a £4m deal for the Norway international.

The report suggests Solbakken has also attracted interest from Greek outfit Olympiacos.

With just hours of the transfer window remaining, uncertainty remains regarding some of Leeds United’s most coveted assets.

Leeds United are reportedly locked in talks with Roma over winger Ola Solbakken. Image: Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
Leeds United are reportedly locked in talks with Roma over winger Ola Solbakken. Image: Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Whites boss Daniel Farke is confident of retaining Luis Sinisterra, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville, all of whom have been the subject of recent transfer speculation.

Everton are said to have re-entered talks over Gnonto, Burnley reportedly lodged a bid for Summerville and Sinisterra has been named as a target for AFC Bournemouth.

Farke, however, has not indicated that any are on their way out.

He said: "I'm pretty confident [they will stay]. In this business you can't give a guarantee but we have survived the last eight weeks without any problems.

"When you compare our situation eight weeks ago with the squad situation now I think we're looing in a really good place so I'm pretty sure we'll survive the last eight hours.

"In this football business you can never give a 100 per cent guarantee, there could be a crazy offer from Saudi [Arabia].”

Considering Farke's inability to offer a retention guarantee, it appears plausible Solbakken may be viewed as an insurance policy if the Whites find their resolve tested.

