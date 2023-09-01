Leeds United are reportedly locked in talks with Roma over winger Ola Solbakken.

According to Mail Online, talks are regarding a £4m deal for the Norway international.

The report suggests Solbakken has also attracted interest from Greek outfit Olympiacos.

With just hours of the transfer window remaining, uncertainty remains regarding some of Leeds United’s most coveted assets.

Whites boss Daniel Farke is confident of retaining Luis Sinisterra, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville, all of whom have been the subject of recent transfer speculation.

Farke, however, has not indicated that any are on their way out.

He said: "I'm pretty confident [they will stay]. In this business you can't give a guarantee but we have survived the last eight weeks without any problems.

"When you compare our situation eight weeks ago with the squad situation now I think we're looing in a really good place so I'm pretty sure we'll survive the last eight hours.

"In this football business you can never give a 100 per cent guarantee, there could be a crazy offer from Saudi [Arabia].”