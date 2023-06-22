Sevilla’s director of football Victor Orta is looking to exploit a release clause he negotiated to sign Leeds United’s Rodrigo for a cut-price deal.

But the player’s agent has said a move is not as close as some in the Spanish media have suggested.

Spanish news outlet Vamos Mi Sevilla claims the move is “almost 100 per cent closed” but Rodrigo’s father and representative Adalberto Machado says he is still to speak to Leeds about the move.

“We have nothing firm,” he told ABC Sevilla. “I have known recently of interest, but not concrete.

“I have an appointment now with the people of the club (Leeds). We are going to fix all those issues and we will know soon.

“There is nothing fixed. But Sevilla, always. Sevilla will always be a team that will have our interest, obviously.”

Orta left Leeds in April and this week took up a similar role in Spain.

Having brought Rodrigo to Elland Road in 2020, he will be fully aware of the terms of the Spanish international's contract, which reports in his homeland claim allow him to leave for just £3m now they have been relegated.

DEPARTURE? Rodrigo is expected to leave Leeds United for Sevilla

When Rodrigo joined it was for a club record fee in the region of £27m. That milestone has since been passed.

When asked about a possible move in his first press conference in his new job on Tuesday, Orta replied: “I am not going to talk about individual names. I sent Rodrigo Moreno a message yesterday to congratulate him for (winning the Nations League with Spain). With this rumour, maybe from there, things have got a bit exaggerated.”

The 32-year-old was Leeds's top scorer last season with 13 goals.

Although the Whites do not yet have a new coach with interviews ongoing, they do at least have an iterim replacement for Orta so the business of clearing the decks ahead of relegation has begun under Nicky Hammond. Patrick Vieira is the favourite to succeed Sam Allardyce, with former promotion-winners Daniel Farke and Scott Parker also thought to be under consideration.

Tyler Roberts was the first to be sold, joining Birmingham City on a four-year contract, but his undisclosed fee is only a small contribution to the revenue Leeds need to bring in this summer even after a takeover by 49ers Enterprises.

Even with around £45m of parachute payments to soften the blow next season and automatic wage cuts in first-team contracts, such is the gulf in revenues between the Premier League and Championship that Leeds need to sell players this summer. They also will not players staying at Elland Road under duress.