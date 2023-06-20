All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Victor Orta appointed as sporting director of La Liga side Sevilla after Leeds United exit

Leeds United’s former director of football Victor Orta has found a new job less than two months on from his Elland Road exit.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 16:37 BST

The Spaniard oversaw recruitment at Elland Road for almost six years, helping bring the likes of Mateusz Klich, Raphinha and Wilfried Gnonto to the club. However, he came under fire for some of the less successful signings made on his watch, including Jean-Kevin Augustin and Jay-Roy Grot.

With Leeds in the midst of a relegation battle and preparing to axe head coach Javi Gracia, Orta left by mutual consent in May. However, he has made a return to football as the new sporting director at Spanish side Sevilla.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is back in familiar territory, having previously served as the club’s technical secretary between 2006 and 2013. He has signed a three-year deal with the club, who finished 12th in La Liga last season. He replaces Monchi, who left Sevilla to become president of football operations at Aston Villa.

Most Popular
The Spaniard oversaw recruitment at Elland Road for almost six years. Image: Jonathan GawthorpeThe Spaniard oversaw recruitment at Elland Road for almost six years. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe
The Spaniard oversaw recruitment at Elland Road for almost six years. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Related topics:Victor OrtaElland Road