Leeds United’s former director of football Victor Orta has found a new job less than two months on from his Elland Road exit.

The Spaniard oversaw recruitment at Elland Road for almost six years, helping bring the likes of Mateusz Klich, Raphinha and Wilfried Gnonto to the club. However, he came under fire for some of the less successful signings made on his watch, including Jean-Kevin Augustin and Jay-Roy Grot.

With Leeds in the midst of a relegation battle and preparing to axe head coach Javi Gracia, Orta left by mutual consent in May. However, he has made a return to football as the new sporting director at Spanish side Sevilla.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is back in familiar territory, having previously served as the club’s technical secretary between 2006 and 2013. He has signed a three-year deal with the club, who finished 12th in La Liga last season. He replaces Monchi, who left Sevilla to become president of football operations at Aston Villa.