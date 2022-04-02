The Whites take on Southampton at Elland Road today, as they look to make it three wins in a row with victory against a struggling Saints side.
Here are the latest transfer rumours involving Leeds United...
Leeds United are in pole position to sign USA international Brenden Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg. The Whites had submitted bids for the player in January but talks are under way over a potential summer move (Football Insider - MORE).
Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Leeds midfielder Jack Harrison this summer. Harrison joined Leeds permanently on a three-year deal last summer, after three campaigns as a loan player (The Telegraph - MORE).
Leeds are among the Premier League clubs, along with West Ham, interested in Anderlecht and Republic of Ireland player Josh Cullen (TEAMtalk - MORE).
Elsewhere in the Premier League...
Alexandre Lacazette is being eyed by Barcelona with the Arsenal striker in the final months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium (Sport - MORE).
Manchester City are optimistic they can beat Real Madrid to the signing of Norway and Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Braut Haaland (ESPN - MORE).
Newcastle United want to bring Philippe Coutinho to St James' Park, with the Barcelona midfielder currently on loan at Aston Villa (Sport - MORE).
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is "confident" the club will be able to agree a new contract with Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, whose deal runs out this summer (Goal - MORE).