Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'prepared to pay' club record fee for Belgian striker, Chelsea favourites to sign £55m-rated winger

It started with the departures of Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City and Charlie Cresswell to Millwall on a season-long loan on Monday.

Darko Gyabi arrived on the same day in the first of three new signings this week. Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra followed while Tyler Roberts has left the club to join QPR on loan.

The future of Raphinha remains unresolved while Leeds are still keen to bring in another striker following the injury problems which plagued Patrick Bamford's season last term.

RAPHINHA: Looks poised to leave Elland Road this summer. Picture: Getty Images.

Below, we have rounded up the latest news and rumours from Elland Road.

What next for Raphinha?

Jesse Marsch says he thinks there is an "urgency" from Raphinha to see his future resolved, but he is not trying to force it by causing trouble.

The Brazil winger trained with Leeds United on Thursday morning, although it was no surprise when he did not feature in the 4-0 friendly win over Blackpool.

Chelsea 'favourites' to sign Raphinha

Chelsea remain favourites to sign Raphinha although the Brazilian would prefer a move to Barcelona, according to the London Evening Standard.

The winger is intent on a move to La Liga with the Whites waiting for the Camp Nou outfit to submit an offer.

Leeds ready to break transfer record for Charles De Ketelaere

Leeds are prepared to break their transfer record to sign Belgian striker Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge, per a report by The Mirror.