Leeds United transfer news: Whites urged to land £20m-rated attacking midfielder, West Ham close in on bargain international defender

The Whites are looking to strengthen their side ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, and will be eager to get off to a flying start when they take on arch-rivals Manchester United – a side who they drew with 0-0 with in their last meeting – at Old Trafford in an eagerly-anticipated season-opener on August 14th.

After his deal was confirmed, new Whites signing Firpo said: “I am really happy, I wanted to be here and I always wanted to play in the Premier League

“This summer for me, there was many clubs interested. But when Victor Orta spoke with me and showed me the project, I said ‘wow, this is interesting, they really want me In this moment’, I said ‘OK I want to go to Leeds’. The people said to me that a full Elland Road is incredible. I want to see this!

Leeds United transfer news

“I only want to say I will give my all here, anytime that I play I will give 100% and I saw lots of messages from fans saying ‘Marching On Together’.”

As always, there's been plenty of transfer talk doing the rounds in the build-up to the new season, and it will be fascinating to see which new faces arrive at Elland Road before the end of August.

For now, here is our latest round-up of all the top transfer stories involving Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League:

Ex-footballer Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Leeds to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke. The £20m-rated ace has been heavily linked with the Whites, and pundit Agbonlahor has claimed the wonderkid would provide serious competition for the club's current crop of wingers.

He told Football Insider: “He could be someone that they bring in to add competition to Jack Harrison and Raphinha “Sometimes these young players have a lot to prove, they’ve got a lot of ambition.

“Sometimes they’re the better option than the older players because they want to prove themselves. “Definitely, it’s a good idea. If he’s in the England Under-21s he’s going to be a very good player anyway.”

The rest of today’s rumours:

Hull City look set to win the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Ryan Longman, ahead of Barnsley. The 20-year-old is poised to join the Tigers on a season-long loan, after signing a new two-year deal with the Seagulls. (Football Insider)

West Ham United have been named favourites to sign Burnley striker Chris Wood this summer. The New Zealand international, who scored 12 goals for the Clarets last season, will be part of his country's football team at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. (SkyBet)

Brighton & Hove Albion have been named second favourites to sign Man Utd winger Daniel James, just behind Leicester City. The talented 23-year-old joined the Red Devils for £15m back in 2019, but struggled for regular first team football last season. (SkyBet)

West Ham are rumoured to be plotting a move for ex-Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic, who was released by the Serie A side at the end of last season. However, Spanish side Real Betis are also believed to be keen on the 29-year-old Serbia international. (Daily Star)

New Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is rumoured to have held private talks with Everton star Richarlison over a potential move to join him at the Bernabeu. The Brazilian ace scored 13 goals under the Italian last season, as the Toffees had to settle for a mid-table finish. (Daily Mail)

Spurs have been linked with a move for Sassuolo right-back Mert Muldur. However, they could face stiff competition for West Ham to land the Turkey international, who began with career with Austrian outfit Rapid Wien. (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace look to have won the race to sign Reading midfielder Michael Olise, who could be set to become Patrick Vieira's first signing as Eagles manager. The 19-year-old is availiable for a bargain £8m, due to a release clause in his Royals contract. (Football Insider)

Wolves could yet land loan man Vitinha from Porto for the €20m agreed fee, despite the clause date expiring. The club are believed to have been granted extra time to secure the funds to sign the 21-year-old midfielder permanently. (Sport Witness)

Arsenal have been tipped to escalate their efforts to secure a triple transfer swoop in the coming weeks, with Brighton's Ben White, Benfica's Nuno Tavares and Anderlecht's Albert Lokonga all being eyed. The three players could cost a combined total of around £75m. (Football.London)

Hadjuk Split are looking to snap up Aston Villa goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic on a permanent deal. The Croatia international has failed to secure the number one shirt at Villa Park, and could well opt for a return to his boyhood club. (Birmingham Mail)

Brighton have completed the signing of midfielder Enock Mwepu from Red Bull Salzburg, for a fee of around £18m. The Zambia international won the last four Austrian top tier titles on the trot with his former side. (Club website)