Leeds United transfer state of play: The rumoured ins and outs ahead of Whites rebuild

There were no new faces when Leeds United reported for pre-season testing at Leeds Beckett University on Monday, and the exodus of players has barely got going, with Tyler Roberts leaving but many still to secure their escape route.

In theory, and as Roberts' permanent move to Birmingham City shows, transfer business should still be able to flow with Nicky Hammond named interim director of football precisely for that reason.

But the club are waiting for their takeover by 49ers Enterprises to be officially approved by the Football League before they announce the arrival of Daniel Farke and his coaching team. If the Football League and Financial Conduct Authorities' checks take much longer they may have to go ahead anyway, as Huddersfield Town did with Neil Warnock.

So far the only confirmed incoming is that of Hamilton Academical midfielder Josh McDonald, who will join the academy squad.

INTEREST: Leeds United are said to be keen on Liverpool's Nat Phillips

In the meantime, the rumour mill continues to swirl with all departments of the squad needing work after relegation. There is more talk of outgoings than incomings, as Leeds will need to clear the decks after relegation before knowing what they can afford to spend and if all the talk were to be believed, Everton seem intent on rebuilding the team that got Leeds relegated at Goodison Park despite very tight financial fair play restrictions...

Goalkeeper

Joel Robles' short-term contract has expired – although he and Adam Forshaw are said to have been invited back fo pre-season training – and Illan Meslier seems destined for pastures new. Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been mentioned as possible destinations for Meslier, who was an unused player for France at this summer's European Under-21 Championship.

So Leeds will need a new first-choice goalkeeper and Newcastle United's Karl Darlow is said to be top of their list, but he is on top of quite a few others too.

WANTED MAN: West Ham United see Tyler Adams as a potential replacement for Declan Rice - but lots of other Premier League clubs are also thought to be interested

Hull City have been very open about wanting to re-sign a goalkeeper who spent the second half of last season on loan there, but the problem is financial fair play. Newcastle want to sell – for £5m – to give themselves more leeway in the market but Hull are restricted by last season's big outlay, with chairman/owner Acun Ilicali claiming they can only make a £17m loss.

There is also rumoured to be interest from Premier League Bournemouth, as well as Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers, so Leeds need alternatives.

Rotherham United’s Viktor Johansson, Preston North End’s Freddie Woodman and Marek Rodak of Fulham have all been linked.

Defence

STRIKING OPTION? Nottingham Forest are reportedly looking to move on Emmanuel Dennis

With a host of defenders said to be heading out, Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips is said to be top of Leeds's shopping list.

Now 26, Phillips is yet to establish himself in first-team football despite loan spells at Stuttgart and Bournemouth, and a run in the Reds' team when they had a defensive injury crisis in 2020-21.

Such are modern prices, he is still expected to cost £10m.

Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen have both been tipped to join Roma on loan with options to make the moves permanent. Llorente spent the second half of last season in the Italian capital, but they are said to have turned their noses up at the £15.3m price to make the move permanent, and are said to have proposed another loan with the option to buy at the end of it for £8.5m.

Robin Koch is also set to leave on loan but in the last year of his contract, it would effectively be a free transfer for a player who cost around £13m. Napoli were said to be considering the German as a replacement for KimMin-jae if and when his proposed move to Manchester United goes through, but Eintracht Frankfurt are now said to be a more likely destination.

Andrea Radrizzani'S Serie B Sampdoria are said to have targeted young defenders Leo Hjelde and Diogo Monteiro. It is said Leeds would want to cash in on left-sided defender Hjelde, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham, but they only signed Monteiro from Servette in January, and would only agree to a temporary move.

Midfield

Tyler Adams looks Leeds's most saleable asset after a good debut season with a strong World Cup in the middle. The Whites would be loathe to lose the American, but he clearly deserves to be playing at a higher level than the Championship.

Whereas the Italian clubs chasing Leeds's defenders can claim relatively poverty, West Ham United are believed to be at the front of the queue to sign Adams and will have over £100m burning a hole in their pocket once Declan Rice's move to Arsenal goes through.

Reported interest from Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Liverpool and the Gunners could also bump up the price.

By contrast, whilst Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson are also expected to leave, both those moves are rumoured to be loans. Roca is thought to be close to joining Real Betis, whilst Champions League side Union Berlin are considered favourites for Aaronson after Fulham reportedly dropped out of the running.

With Forshaw's release and Weston McKennie returning to Juventus at the end of a dreadfully disappointing loan, Leeds will need new bodies in the middle of the park.

West Bromwich Albion's Irish midfielder Jayson Molumby is thought to be top of their list, and free agent Tom Davies, released by Everton, has also been mentioned as a possibility.

Wingers

Jack Harrison came very close to leaving for Leicester City in January, and it would be no surprise if he stayed in the Premier League next season, but at least Leeds are in a strong position after he signed a new five-year contract in April. Everton are rumoured to be interested.

Reports in Italy say Luis Sinisterra will be allowed to leave if Leeds can get back the £23m they paid only last summer. AC Milan have been linked but need to move on a non-EU player before they can bring in the Colombian.

There are reports Crysencio Summerville has spoken to former Leeds managerial target Arne Slot about a move to Dutch champions Feyenoord, though the club's board are said to be divided about the merits of a move. Aston Villa, Everton and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked, however, and there were reports of a rejected PSV Eindhoven bid last month.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has been linked as a possible incoming on loan. Kristjaan Speakman, sporting director of Sunderland, who took him on loan last season, thinks that is unlikely, however.

“Can Amad return to Sunderland? I don’t think so," he said. “He should be playing in tier one, in England, La Liga, Bundesliga, wherever. That’s the level of a player he is."

Others have suggested the Red Devils might fancy keeping him.

Forwards

As a full Italian international, teenager Willy Gnonto is sure to be in high demand after a season which admittedly tailed off in 2022-23, but from a high base.

Leeds may want to try to keep hold of the player but if they do sell, it will be for a huge profit having only paid £4m for him in August. As with a number of their players, a reported release clause could take the matter out of their hands.

As to where he could end up, Juventus, Milan, Inter, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Brighton, West Ham and – of course – Everton have all been linked.

Initially it was thought last season's top-scorer Rodrigo would link up with director of football Victor Orta at Sevilla but that move is now thought to have broken down, with Qatar side Al Rayyan the new favourites to sign the Spaniard. If he fancies staying in England, Fulham are rumoured to be an option and, it probably goes without saying by now, Everton.

Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres had been linked with a move to Elland Road but Sporting Lisbon is now seen as the most likely destination for a player also said to be interesting West Ham, Everton and Palace. Serbia striker Djorja Jovanovic is a more realistic prospect according to some, with Robbie Keane's Maccabi Tel Aviv said to be looking to sell despite the full international scoring almost a goal every other game for them last season.

Nottingham Forest's Emmanuel Dennis is also rumoured to be on the shopping list.

Teenage strikers Mateo Joseph and Sonny Perkins have both been linked with loan moves away. Sampdoria are said to be interested in the latter in a deal with an option to buy, whilst fellow Championship clubs Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, and Birmingham City are all thought to be keen on borrowing Perkins.