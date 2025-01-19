Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday player ratings: 'Made the gameplan easier', 'constant threat', 'good on and off the ball'
The margin of victory flattered the Whites but both sides had elements to be proud of, even if only the hosts took any points.
Leeds United (4-2-3-1)
Illan Meslier – a relief of a clean sheet for him after going to Hull and back, although there was only really Djiedi Gassama's shot to save 6
Jayden Bogle – excellent from right-back in both directions 8
Joe Rodon – posed a set piece threat but could not find the net 7
Ethan Ampadu – made a tremendous tackle on Josh Windass as he gave Rodon the slip and threatened to break through 8
Sam Byram – did well aerially and getting forward 7
Ao Tanaka – cherry-on-the-top goal, his second for the club, to cap his day 7
Joe Rothwell – lovely ball to create the opening goal 7
Daniel James – a constant threat until he handed the baton on 8
Brenden Aaronson – energetic as always 6
Manor Solomon – in really good form at present, his early goal made the gameplan much easier 8
Joel Piroe – as is often the case, he was not massively involved, no goal to make up for it 6
Substitutes:
Ilia Gruev (for Rothwell, 69) – added "legs" as his manager put it 6
Mateo Joseph (for Piroe, 69) – worked hard without a chance 5
Willy Gnonto (for James, 83) – little impact in his brief cameo 5
Largie Ramazani (for Solomon, 83) – great strike to put the game to bed and it was his shot Tanaka diverted in 7
Josuha Guilavogui (for Aaronson, 89) – N/A
Not used: Firpo, Darlow, Schmidt, Wober.
Sheffield Wednesday (4-2-3-1)
James Beadle – should have done better with the first goal – that seemed to be the gist of what Barry Bannan was shouting at home – but made a few good saves after it 6
Yan Valery – got forward well, made what could have been the equaliser, and moved into a back three as the game wore on 7
Michael Ihiekwe – good shift on his return to the side 7
Di'Shon Bernard – on his heels a bit for the opener 6
Max Lowe – did the tough job of trying to keep James quiet reasonably well 6
Shea Charles – very good on and off the ball in what is likely to be the last away game of his loan spell, and did a stint at centre-back 8
Barry Bannan – more angry than influential 6
Anthony Musaba – an up-and-down player, this was one of his good days 7
Djeidi Gassama – quickly moved to the left where he was diligent in tracking Bogle 7
Svante Ingelsson – soon switched to central midfield to deal with the Leeds threat, he worked hard but a great counter-attack broke down with his pass over Musaba 6
Josh Windass – playing on his own down the middle is not his preference but his runs in behind kept Leeds honest 7
Substitutes:
Marvin Johnson (for Ingelsson, 54) – solid return from the bench 5
Pol Valentín (for Ihiekwe, 69) – messed up a great crossing opportunity when played in by Valery 4
Callum Paterson (for Musaba, 79) – put himself about 5
Ike Ugbo (for Windass, 79) – failed to react when Valery's flick-on could have given him an equaliser 4
Not used: Palmer, J Lowe, Kobacki, Otegbayo, P Charles.
