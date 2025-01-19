Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday player ratings: 'Made the gameplan easier', 'constant threat', 'good on and off the ball'

Leeds United got the better of a Yorkshire derby of small margins against Sheffield Wednesday.

Illan Meslier – a relief of a clean sheet for him after going to Hull and back, although there was only really Djiedi Gassama's shot to save 6

Jayden Bogle – excellent from right-back in both directions 8

Joe Rodon – posed a set piece threat but could not find the net 7

Ethan Ampadu – made a tremendous tackle on Josh Windass as he gave Rodon the slip and threatened to break through 8

Sam Byram – did well aerially and getting forward 7

GOOD BOTH WAYS: Leeds United's Jayden Bogle and Sheffield Wednesday's Shea Charles

Ao Tanaka – cherry-on-the-top goal, his second for the club, to cap his day 7

Joe Rothwell – lovely ball to create the opening goal 7

Daniel James – a constant threat until he handed the baton on 8

Brenden Aaronson – energetic as always 6

EYE-CATCHING: Largie Ramazani's goal was good too

Manor Solomon – in really good form at present, his early goal made the gameplan much easier 8

Joel Piroe – as is often the case, he was not massively involved, no goal to make up for it 6

Substitutes:

Ilia Gruev (for Rothwell, 69) – added "legs" as his manager put it 6

Mateo Joseph (for Piroe, 69) – worked hard without a chance 5

Willy Gnonto (for James, 83) – little impact in his brief cameo 5

Largie Ramazani (for Solomon, 83) – great strike to put the game to bed and it was his shot Tanaka diverted in 7

Josuha Guilavogui (for Aaronson, 89) – N/A

Not used: Firpo, Darlow, Schmidt, Wober.

James Beadle – should have done better with the first goal – that seemed to be the gist of what Barry Bannan was shouting at home – but made a few good saves after it 6

Yan Valery – got forward well, made what could have been the equaliser, and moved into a back three as the game wore on 7

Michael Ihiekwe – good shift on his return to the side 7

Di'Shon Bernard – on his heels a bit for the opener 6

Max Lowe – did the tough job of trying to keep James quiet reasonably well 6

Shea Charles – very good on and off the ball in what is likely to be the last away game of his loan spell, and did a stint at centre-back 8

Barry Bannan – more angry than influential 6

Anthony Musaba – an up-and-down player, this was one of his good days 7

Djeidi Gassama – quickly moved to the left where he was diligent in tracking Bogle 7

Svante Ingelsson – soon switched to central midfield to deal with the Leeds threat, he worked hard but a great counter-attack broke down with his pass over Musaba 6

Josh Windass – playing on his own down the middle is not his preference but his runs in behind kept Leeds honest 7

Substitutes:

Marvin Johnson (for Ingelsson, 54) – solid return from the bench 5

Pol Valentín (for Ihiekwe, 69) – messed up a great crossing opportunity when played in by Valery 4

Callum Paterson (for Musaba, 79) – put himself about 5

Ike Ugbo (for Windass, 79) – failed to react when Valery's flick-on could have given him an equaliser 4