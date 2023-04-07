Javi Gracia’s side host the Eagles at Elland Road as they look to build on Wednesday’s 2-1 Premier League win over relegation rivals Nottingham Forest.

Leeds United have the chance to further extend the gap between themselves and the relegation zone this Easter weekend when they welcome Crystal Palace to Elland Road.

The Whites currently sit 13th on 29 points, two points above 18th placed Bournemouth, and are just one point behind tomorrow’s opponents in 12th. A win for Javi Gracia’s side would take them above the Eagles in the Premier League table as they collect another valuable three points following last Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Ahead of the match, both sides have their share of injury concerns to deal with the Yorkshire club missing four first team players while the Londoners are without three. However, in what will be a boost for the hosts, the visitors look set to be without their star player for the clash. Here is the early Leeds United and Crystal Palace injury news for tomorrow’s Premier LEague fixture.

Leeds United

Leeds are missing key players across the park for the match starting at the back with defender Maximillian Wober who is ruled out with a thigh injury. Midfielders Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas remain long term absentees and United will also be without attacker Tyler Adams who is now recovering from surgery.

There is some good news though as Wilfred Gnonto looks to have recovered from the ankle injury he picked up while on international duty with Italy. The attacker was on the bench for the Nottingham Forest match and could be in line for a place in the starting line up this weekend.

Crystal Palace

Centre back Cristopher Richards will miss out on the chance to line up against several of his international teammates with the American ruled out. He is joined by fellow defender Nathan Ferguson who has previously only been on the fringes of the first team at Selhurst Park.

