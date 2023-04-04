Combined look at the latest Leeds United and Nottingham Forest injury news as they prepare for a big game against a relegation rival in the Premier League

Leeds United are back in action this evening at home to Nottingham Forest. The Whites are currently a point behind Steve Cooper’s side in the Premier League table.

The Yorkshire outfit lost 4-1 away at Arsenal last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest injury news regarding both sides tonight...

Leeds will be without attacker Wilfried Gnonto for their clash against the Reds. The Italian is expected to be back available next week.

Midfielder Tyler Adams is also sidelined with a thigh injury. He is hoping to return before the end of the campaign to try and help his teammates stay up. Stuart Dallas is still out along with midfielder Adam Forshaw and January signing Max Wober.

As for Nottingham Forest, they have a host of players currently unavailable which isn’t ideal as they look to avoid slipping back into the Championship. Ryan Yates, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Omar Richards, Chris Wood, Dean Henderson and Giulian Biancone all can’t play.

However, Serge Aurier, Gustavo Scarpa and André Ayew will all be assessed ahead of their trip to Elland Road. Cooper’s men drew 1-1 at home to Wolves in their last game. It has been a tough campaign for the Reds this term after their promotion last year and they are only above the drop zone by a single point.

