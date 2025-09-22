Anton Stach says the belief of his team-mates played an important part in his stunning first goal for Leeds United despite mixed results on the training pitches.

Stach's brilliant free-kick – better than many he has hit in training, he says – came either side of maiden goals for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor as the Whites came from behind to win 3-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Calvert-Lewin and Okafor's goals were Leeds' first from open play this season, and the victory was their first away. It stretched the gap to a Wolves side yet to get off the mark this season to seven points.

"When you score a goal you get confidence every time, and I think it's good, especially for Noah and for me (who are new to the Premier League)," said Stach.

"But it's not only for these players, it’s even more so for the whole team because after this win everybody wants to work and get the next win to have this feeling again."

Of his 39th-minute goal, Stach said: "I told Gabby (Gudmundsson) I wanted to shoot. In training, it was not the best all the time but on Saturday I think it was a good hit.

"Everybody in the team was telling me all the time, 'Be confident, just shoot because you have such a hard shot.'”

Stach also won the ball back in the 45th minute and played it through for Okafor to build a lead which for all their second-half pressure, the hosts could not overturn.

CONFIDENCE: Leeds United midfielder Anton Stach (Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

"It's so important for everybody, for the club," said Stach. "We try to keep going and take confidence out of this game.

"The first half was really good. They had one chance and scored but then we were dominant.

"In the second half we suffered a lot. But I think in the Premier League you have to do this, you have to suffer sometimes and you have to take points, even away.

"We helped each other, we fought.

CONCERN: Jayden Bogle suffered a second-half foot injury (Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

"The last weeks were a bit unlucky sometimes. We suffered a lot, so it's a nice day for everybody."

Manager Daniel Farke was delighted with the display, from a dominant and clinical first half unshaken by Ladislav Krejci scoring first for Wolves – another first Premier League goal – to a second period where he praised their "steel".

"(It was) a really good first half, a dominant first half, creating many chances (and scoring) excellent goals," he reflected.

"We had a clinical edge in nearly all situations.

"It's the first time in a while that we lacked awareness of defending a run in behind out of midfield. Of course we were punished.

"We were then pretty dominant, created good chances, scored three excellent goals, and deserved to be in the lead at half-time.

"We would have preferred a bit more control and possession in the second half but Wolverhampton were throwing everything they had at us, all the changes at half-time (they made a triple substitution), two physical strikers on the pitch, other offensive players came on later, they changed their base formation, they tried everything.

"But I also quite liked that we showed a different side of our game – the defensive steel – and were good at defending our own box."