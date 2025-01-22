Leeds United's Daniel Farke on Ao Tanaka escaping a second yellow card and an unexpected statistic

It might not have been the most thrilling of games, but Daniel Farke was delighted with how little Leeds United gave Norwich City to work with during a 2-0 home win at Elland Road.

Outside of those moments, the Whites were rarely at their best, but the statistics told a story.

The vale of "expected goals" is debatable, making a science out of something subjective, but when the numbers are as decisive as they were on Wednesday, they are hard to dismiss.

"Perhaps it was not our most exciting game and most shining performance," reflected former Norwich manager Farke. "For that we were too solid and too dominant in our defending behaviour.

"We didn't give one opportunity for the opponent away. I think the expected goals in the second half, when you would expect the opponent to chase a game was 0.0. I've hardly had a game like this.

"In the first half I think it 0.01 or something like this, literally nothing – nothing even out of set pieces.

"It was also that we scored an early goal, an important goal.

DETAILS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"Sometimes when we've had so many good wins here and the last one was a clear result (2-0 against Sheffield Wednesday), (when) we scored early this time around sometimes you think it's a nice easy evening.

"We were already in the lead and normally when you are in the lead you do perhaps one step less or are one or two per cent less concentrated. I think we were not good in the details today, a bit slow in the head, the passing accuracy was not really tidy.

"We were all over them and dominant but we could have dominated the game much more and created much more. It was of course not easy because the pitch was not great and the last game was just two-and-a-half games to go so there were many explanations but it was not our best performance.

"But at this time of the season, in January, after you have had many games in a busy week, it was pretty mature performance, we were pretty good in our defensive behaviour.

"We should have perhaps scored the second even earlier but at 2-0 the game was more or less won and we concentrated a bit more on being rock solid and sitting a bit deeper. We could relax a bit more instead of investing too much into this game.

"It was a pretty controlled, mature performance, not the most shining one but still an important three points. It was an important performance that gives us more confidence and another home win."

There was a moment of controversy when Ao Tanaka, booked in the eight minute, fouled Emiliano Marcondes in the 50th minute. Referee Matthew Donohue waved play on and did not book the Leeds player when the play stopped.

The Norwich bench were livid that Tanaka was not sent off, and minutes later he was substituted.

"The only chance to change the game would be a yellow/red card for my player," he argued.

"For me it was never a situation where Ao should be sent off. When should a player not be allowed to play on? Either if he's there with a brutal foul – there was not one brutal foul from Ao – or a tactical foul that avoids a big counter-chance. It was neither.

"Ao is probably the fairest player in the whole of Western Europe - although he's from Japan - and he made two fouls. Does he deserve to be sent off because of two fouls? I don't think so.

"For me it was a case of an experienced side thinking, 'This guy's on a yellow card' - I think even the first yellow card was a bit doubtful. If there is another foul, make a bit more of this, roll a little bit around.

"There was no need for treatment and it was a tactical foul that avoided a chance, both were deep in the opponent's half.

"Also under the rules. there's no chance to give him a yellow card. I don't like this rule but if you play advantage you can't go back and give a yellow card for a tactical foul, you can just give it if it is a brutal and relentless foul.