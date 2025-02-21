Leeds United's Daniel Farke on the number which proves Sheffield United's quality

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has pointed to the massive goal difference gulf between his side and Sheffield United as proof of how good the Blades are.

Sheffield United go into Monday's top-of-the-Championship game at home to the Whites having won one more game (22) than them, yet Leeds have double the goal difference.

That and a two-point deduction for the South Yorkshire side is all that is separating the sides after 33 games of the campaign.

Leeds comfortably won October's Elland Road game, where the visitors looked to have an inferiority complex, and were playing their first match since the death of former player George Baldock.

But there is no chance of Farke under-estimating them on Monday.

"I rated then even earlier in the season (than the Elland Road game) and they have not proved me wrong," said Farke.

"Together with us they are so far the best team in this league.

"They are playing an outstanding season with a top manager and top individual players. They have a really good balance of really good defensive behaviour and lots of individual quality and players who can score lots of goals.

FINDING A WAY: Like Leeds United, Sheffield United beat Sunderland late on, with a goal from Tom Davie (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

"They have more or less on the same amount of points as us, we just have the advantage of two points and a better goal difference but this shows they can win many tight games. This is a sign of quality.

"This is totally due to Chris Wilder's handwriting, he has forged great unity and consistency, an unbelievable amount of points (70) after this many games (33).

"Bramall Lane is one of the toughest places you can go. We know they play with confidence and a really good home record but as a football player and also a bit as a manager you look forward to being in competition with the best sides you can.

"I expect a tight game and in many areas we’ll have to be at the top of our game to have a chance but we also travel in good confidence knowing we’re in good shape and it will be an important game."

CARRIED AWAY: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke was booked for celebrating his team's winning goal against Sunderland (Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Farke will have to watch from the director's box after a third booking of the season for encroaching onto the pitch after Pascal Struijk's stoppage-time winner against Sunderland on Monday.

He is accepting of, but not happy about, the suspension. Wilder, was critical of it too.

"It was an important win for us and a pretty emotional win with a last-second winner," said Farke, who has an injury doubt over Manor Solomon.

"I went a few yards outside my coaching zone for six or seven seconds so if someone thinks I deserve a yellow card for this, I have to accept the rules.

"I always try to be self-critical but I can't remember one game in my whole carreer where after the final whistle my first walk was not over for a handshake, either to congratulate or just to shake hands with the opponent's manager. I can't remember one game where I was celebrating or disrespectful in these terms.

"I would back there to be no other manager in the whole of western Europe who celebrates goals less but my lads are to blame because they score so many goals.

"The fire is burning. I try to channel my fire as much as possible but even for me there's sometimes a moment where I can't.

