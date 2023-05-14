Leeds United's 'delicate' situation makes finding midfield balance harder for Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce felt he found a better balance in Leeds United's midfield on Saturday but he admits he has a delicate situation when it comes to Adam Forshaw.

Allardyce had to decide how best to use a player who is not fit enough to play 90 minutes, but felt Leeds upped their game when Forshaw replaced Greenwood at half-time.

That said, Allardyce felt Leeds would have won rather than drawn 2-2 had Patrick Bamford converted a 28th-minute penalty.

Luke Ayling had put Leeds 1-0 up at that stage but within a minute and 50 seconds of Nick Pope saving Bamford's spot kick, Callum Wilson scored one at the other end, then another in the second half.

But Rasmus Kristensen equalised after 79 minutes for Leeds, who had Junior Firpo sent off in added time.

"I believe with the spirit and commitment we showed, if we'd have gone 2-0 up and the way we defended – apart from the silly penalties of course – we would have won that game,” said Allardyce.

"But the fact we allowed ourselves to get knocked back a couple of times by missing the penalty then conceding a penalty after two minutes and the way we stayed in the game was very good.

DECISIONS Leeds United caretaker manager Sam Allardyce on the touchline with assistant Karl Robinson

"We were playing the third in the league and should have won it in my opinion. That's down to our fault giving two penalties away and missing one."

Centre-back Koch has played in midfield before but his selection still came as a surprise.

"It's my job to do that (making big decisions). The ability and defensive nous Robin has means he can make the play happen and also stop the opposition by his defensive experience," explained Allardyce. "He's a terrific asset in that position.

"I think we got a bit better when Adam came in alongside him in the second half.

“Young Sam did the best he could but I think when Adam came on alongside Robin and we pushed Weston (McKennie) forward we got a bit more possession a bit further forward.

"We're finding these things (out) all the time. I have to do it as quickly as I possibly can because time's running out."

It begged the question why Forshaw did not start.

"It's a delicate play with Adam," said Allardyce. "The medical staff say we can play him and bring him off around 60 minutes but I felt bringing him on at half-time was the right thing with his experience.

"We'd done okay but we got in the game better with him on. We pushed Weston onto Joelinton, who was getting far too much ball."

Max Wober clumsily brought down Alexander Isak for the first penalty, and the second came from a Firpo handball when the full-back was already on a booking for fouling Bruno Guimaraes. He was later dismissed for tackling Anthony Gordon from behind as the winger was about to enter the penalty area.

If Allardyce had mixed feelings about the result, so did opposite number Eddie Howe.

"One-nil down and a penalty down you're fearing the worst but Nick makes an incredible save, we then manage to get ourselves ahead and ultimately we're disappointed not to win,” he said. "Maybe the longer time goes on we might think that's a really good point for us.”

