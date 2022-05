La Roja play Portugal and Switzerland, as well as home and away games against Czech Republic in June.

Llorente has eight caps for his country. He has made 31 appearances for Leeds this season, his second at Elland Road after moving from Real Sociedad.

CALL-UP: Leeds United centre-back Diego Llorente