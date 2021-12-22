Leeds United's FA Cup kick-off time changed for television

Leeds United's FA Cup third round tie at West Ham United has been brought forward 15 minutes at the request of ITV.

By Stuart Rayner
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 2:11 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 2:52 pm
CUP MEETING: Raphinha takes on the West Ham United players at Elland Road earlier this season

The London Stadium game will now kick off at 2pm.

The tie is one of three all-Premier League games in the third round, and arguably the most attractive, so it was no great shock when it was selected for live television coverage.

With travel between Leeds and London already severely disrupted that weekend, a spokesperson for London North Eastern Railway tweeted that fans should try and find alternative modes of transport. The Whites have a ticket allocation of 8,900 for the game.

Leeds have never won an FA Cup tie under coach Marcelo Bielsa but if they can recover some of the injured players whose absences are hurting them at present, they are capable of a long run in the competition which they have only won once, in 1972.

