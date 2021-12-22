CUP MEETING: Raphinha takes on the West Ham United players at Elland Road earlier this season

The London Stadium game will now kick off at 2pm.

The tie is one of three all-Premier League games in the third round, and arguably the most attractive, so it was no great shock when it was selected for live television coverage.

With travel between Leeds and London already severely disrupted that weekend, a spokesperson for London North Eastern Railway tweeted that fans should try and find alternative modes of transport. The Whites have a ticket allocation of 8,900 for the game.