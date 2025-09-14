In upgrading their squad for Premier League football, Leeds United have done half a job pretty well.

Will that be enough? It might be, but it will be an uncomfortable and miserly wait finding out.

A "heartbroken" Daniel Farke's honest critique of his forwards certainly did not inspire confidence that they can get the other half of the equation right – at least not before the January transfer window opens.

Maybe that is just reality for a newly-promoted side but it is not a lot of fun for their supporters.

Four matches into 2025-26, the 1-0 defeat at Fulham has left Leeds on a point a game – a ratio that will keep them in the Premier League. It could and should have been better.

After 90 minutes, Leeds were heading for a third clean sheet already of the campaign, despite missing injured goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

Understudy Karl Darlow pulled off two outstanding saves – one to keep out Harry Wilson's curling free-kick, the other to tip away an effort from Fulham substitute Kevin.

From that, Gabriel Gudmundsson headed into his own net without anyone close enough to harass him. Ten yards out, it was a hard chance for a striker to head in, but Gudmundsson cleared Ethan Ampadu and beat Darlow in stoppage time.

NOT SO GUD: Gabriel Gudmundsson (out of shot) heads into his own net in the fourth added minute of Leeds United's Premier League match at Fulham (Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Leeds’ solidity had been about more than just Darlow. Beyond Emile Smith-Rowe's shot against a post, a Rodrigo Muniz header at the goalkeeper and Adama Traore’s over, Fulham had little else to offer once they finally began to break Leeds down after the hour.

Away to a side established in the Premier League, the visitors were organised and disciplined, boosted by Ampadu’s return and with wingers working back diligently.

But in the Premier League, the insurance of a goal of your own can still be required.

Without it, all it takes is a flash of unstoppable brilliance, a costly mistake by the referee or his video assistant, or a slip-up by your own team to undermine all the good work.

LINK-UP PLAY: But Dominic Calvert-Lewin (centre) missed his big chance (Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

On Saturday, it was the latter.

Until the 57th-minute free-kick by Wilson, the creative player Leeds came close to signing on deadline day, all the shots came from them.

On his first Premier League start for Leeds, Dominic Calvert-Lewin played the role of targetman well.

It was his flick-on Sean Longstaff smashed against the crossbar after 43 minutes, his backheel which required an excellent Kenny Tete tackle to stop Noah Okafor converting in the 53rd minute.

GOOD MOMENTS: Noah Okafor showed his quality to give Leeds United encouragement (Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

But when Brenden Aaronson played a 17th-minute corner back in, it was his header straight at Bernd Leno. Needing to put power on the ball, it was not an easy chance, but Premier League strikers are paid to score their share of difficult ones.

Leeds have netted once in four league games and that was a Lukas Nmecha penalty to beat Everton.

Despite having more of the ball for 55 minutes, Leno's near-post save from Aaronson after a good Anton Stach run was the only other chance Leeds' creative players carved out.

Farke called it an "excellent away performance", stressing "no criticism" of his players. He praised Calvert-Lewin and Okafor, rightly arguing they will improve over time, and Aaronson's defensive contribution.

But in his honesty, he was unable to bottle his frustrations about the opportunities missed not on the pitch but in the transfer market.

"This is what we will probably have to expect during the whole season," he warned.

"We can't expect miracles. What we can expect is hard work.

"No criticism, no disrespect to my players, but Willy Gnonto, Daniel James, Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson were all with us when we were relegated from the Premier League (James was on an underwhelming loan at Fulham) and they were all called hopeless and not good enough for the Premier League. This is the reality.

"They were outstanding at Championship level but right now they still have a point to prove, that these labels and judgements are not right.

"But it's a gulf stream between the Championship and Premier League.

"I'm looking forward to working with them, to make them better, but we shouldn't expect any miracles.

"I can't expect something from a player he's not capable of."

Farke praised the "top characters" in his group and knows them better than us but having said Gudmundsson "needs a hug", Leeds must hope his forwards are more inspired than dispirited by those accurate words.

Leeds look competitive in this division, which is more than can be said for some recent additions to it. But grim survival only takes you so far when some games beyond your reach – see Arsenal away – you have to be capable of landing a few punches against the rest.

Wolverhampton Wanderers away on Saturday very definitely falls into that category.

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Lukic, Berge (Cairney 84); Wilson (Traore 60), King (Smith-Rowe 60), Iwobi (Kevin 76); Muniz (Jimenez 84). Not used: Castagne, Lecomte, Diop, Robinson.

Leeds United: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach; Aaronson (James 77 (Gnonto 88)), Calvert-Lewin (Nmecha 68), Okafor (Harrison 68). Not used: Bijol, Meslier, Justin, Tanaka, Gruev.