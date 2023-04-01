The final phase of Leeds United's 2022-23 season resumes at Ashburton Grove today with coach Javi Gracia braced for two months of "suffering".

Despite being 14th in the Premier League, the Whites are only two points above the relegation zone ahead of Saturday's trip to Arsenal, the first of nine remaining matches following a two-week break for international fixtures.

Whilst some will see a game away to the champions elect as a "free hit", it is followed by consecutive home matches against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace next week where it will be vital to pick up points in the Premier League relegation battle.

Forest are only below Leeds on goal difference, and Roy Hodgson’s Palace are just a point ahead, having played a game more.

With just four points separating the bottom nine teams and so much at stake – including Gracia's future are joining on a "flexible contract" in February – there is bound to be huge pressure on the next two months.

Gracia, who has taken seven points from his first four games in charge, admits that despite all his experience, he is feeling it.

"I try to enjoy it but it's not easy," said the 52-year-old Spaniard, who has managed in the Premier League before with Watford.

"When I started (coaching) I thought if you have more experience you can enjoy it more because you can give importance to different things but now I can tell you after more than 15 years training I suffer more and I enjoy it less."

SUFFERING: Leeds United coach Javi Gracia

The match marks the resumption from an international break which has not been kind to Leeds.

Willy Gnonto and Max Wober picked up injuries playing for Italy and Austria respectively which have seen them ruled out of today's game. Leeds are hopeful, however, that the problems will keep them out for a fortnight reach at most.

Meanwhile, Gracia’s opposite number Mikel Arteta has spoken to his Arsenal players about the "intensity" they will be up against this weekend.

The former midfielder made reference to it after October's reverse fixture and does not think anything has changed since Gracia replaced Jesse Marsch as coach.

"Leeds have a very clear DNA in how they behave, the character, the passion and energy they play with,” said Arteta. “They’ve been doing it for a long, long time.

"Now they have a manager with some new ideas.

"They're a very dangerous team and we discussed openly and very clearly what we expect.

"They are playing at a really good level and got a very good result in the last one (a 4-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers) so we're going to have to earn out right to win the game."

On Gracia he said: "I know him as a player because he used to play in my home town (San Sebastian, for Real Sociedad) really well and now he's a really good coach, really dedicated, really thoughtful, very clear in how he wants his team to play.

"He can vary his way of playing and his formations."

Marsch yesterday tweeted about his pride at what he achieved at Leeds, having kept his counsel since his sacking.

“I’m very proud of our achievements like staying up in (season) 21-22,” he wrote.

“I’m also grateful to have worked with a great group of players and staff and to have met some fantastic people in Yorkshire.