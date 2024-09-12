Leeds United's new midfield options give them chance to adapt to life after Georginio Rutter

Daniel Farke spent a year pursuing midfielder Ao Tanaka and now believes that in him and Joe Rothwell Leeds United have good options to adapt to life after Georginio Rutter.

Rutter played in the hole behind Leeds' centre-forward before Brighton and Hove Albion spent £40m to sign him in August.

Leeds failed to sign a direct replacement, instead landing a couple of wingers, defender Joe Rodon, full-back Isaac Schmidt and midfielders Tanaka and Rothwell.

Tanaka joined from Fortuna Dusseldorf on deadline day, Rothwell on loan from Bournemouth.

Under Farke, Leeds have tended to play with two holding midfielders but in modern parlance, Tanaka and Rothewell are "eights" – players who operate between them and “No 10s” like Rutter.

The pair should bring elements to Leeds' play they did not really have last season, try though Farke did to get Tanaka then.

"I tried 12 months ago to sign him because I was so desperate to have him,” said Farke, who is expecting to be without Daniel James until after October’s international break as the winger has re-injured his hamstring. “Even before the scouting department knew him I recommended him.

"I was in charge in Germany in the Bundesliga (at Borussia Monchengladbach) and he caught my eye in the second tier.

PASSING SKILLS: Ao Tanaka on his Leeds United as a substitute against Hull City

"I tried everything last season to bring him in because I'm fully convinced of his quality.

"He's a good age, really tidy on the ball, good passing skills and he can score a goal and find a pass.

"He's a great character as well with a good sense of humour.

"I also want to mention Joe Rothwell. I don't think he has played one bad pass since we worked together. I like his passing skills, I like what he did in pre-season and it's just due to the competition we have in this position with Ilia Gruev (that he has not started in the Championship)."

Asked if Leeds could take a different tactical approach post-Rutter, Farke – whose side host Burnley in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off – replied: "You don't change your whole processes, it's not possible.