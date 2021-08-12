Only the most nervous of Whites fans would have been worried about the Argentine walking away after three years in which he has transformed the club, but his habit of running down his contract each year and leaving renewals to half past the 11th hour does test them at times.

Bielsa showed his commitment in the summer with impromptu training sessions with some of the club's youngest academy players and his close involvement in upgrading the Thorp Arch training facilities.

Bielsa jumped the gun by announcing his contract had been "resolved" in his press conference to preview Saturday's trip to Manchester United, and a new one-year deal has now been confirmed.

CONTRACT: Marcelo Bielsa has committed to Leeds United for another season

If Leeds have been delighted with how the world-renowned coach has turned them into a serious Premier League side after more than a decade languishing outside it, he has been equally pleased with the backing he has received.

“From my point of view this is an extraordinary club," he said.

“It’s not often you have a club who designates so much volume of investment to the improvement of the training.

“In this sense, Leeds have made a significant contribution economically for the tools for a manager to prepare his players to be the ideal ones.

“Everything that we need in this area, the club has resolved it with a very high investment.

“Whether that be the pitches, the facilities, the technology, commodities for the work of the players and in this sense, I am very astounded by the conduct of the club.