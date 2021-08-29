Marcelo Bielsa praises Leeds United's game management in 1-1 draw at Burnley

SCRAP: Kalvin Phillips fights for the ball

Patrick Bamford's 85th-minute goal scrambled a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor in a game the Clarets played on their terms, making it niggly and physical. When Chris Wood put them ahead, it looked like they would get their reward, but Leeds showed character if not their best football to claim a point.

"Apart from two segments in the middle of each half, we were able to manage the game," said Bielsa.

"The situations we created at goal were a lot.

"The difference is that for us to play well, we need our creative players to be on top of their game.

"They had three resources that were important, the capacity to force errors and take advantage of them through their two centre-forwards, the management of the st pieces, and they have a very distinct style of play. The style of play doesn't demand that their players shine. This is something of value."

At times Leeds gave the ball away or failed to find the killer pass to turn possession into good chances. Depite 65 per cent of the ball, they only had two shots on target and Bamford's goal ricocheted onto him when Ben Mee got in the path of a wayward Jamie Shackleton effort.

Bielsa thought that was down to how well the hosts carried out their gameplan, more than his own side's sloppiness.

"They provoked errors and took advantage of them," he argued.

"A lot of the (Burnley) chances didn't come from their creative play, we facilitated them.

"We need to be on top of our game to attack well."

Leeds were without Junior Firpo and Mateusz Klich, both of whom missed the game with Covid-19, and Bielsa said afterwards both would have started if fit.

Sean Dyche thought his Burnley side also dealt well with a contrasting style, and had no concern that referee Michael Oliver handed out seven bookings.

"They're a tricky side to play against and I thought we dealt with it pretty well," he commented.

"There was not much in the game in that respect and we started the second half pretty well and got a goal.

"I am aggrieved by their goal because it was so unlucky.

"It was just a competitive game. I think the game had gone too far the other way, I think everyone recognised that.In the tournament over the summer the fans enjoyed a more balanced view of the game and not every time a player's touched someone going down on the floor screaming and yelping, I think they enjoyed that that's gone away.

"I think it's positive they said we should let the game flow a bit more.

"We all want to see technical quality, tactical understanding and the physical prowess of some of these players but I don't think there's anything wrong with competing as well, it's part of any sport and certainly football.