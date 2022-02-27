Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United future latest: Whites fans wait for news they fear

Bielsa captivated a fanbase and a city in a little under four years, ending their 16-year exile from the Premier League in his second season and then taking the top flgith by storm in a swashbuckling first season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This season has been much tougher as injuries and insufficient recruitment took their toll on the squad and subsequently results, culminating in a week in which they lost 4-2 to Manchester United, 6-0 to Liverpool and 4-0 to Tottenham.

Marcelo Bielsa's future as Leeds United manager is in doubt. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

It was after that latest defeat that reports emerged via The Athletic that Bielsa would lose his job and Leeds United were lining up former RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch to replace him.

No confirmation has come out of Elland Road yet and as of Sunday morning, there was still no concrete update from Leeds United either way as to the status of Bielsa’s future.

WOuld he be staying, or would he be going?

Bielsa is out of contract in the summer.