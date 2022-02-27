Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United future latest: Whites fans wait for news they fear

Marcelo Bielsa’s transformational Leeds United reign appears to be over on Sunday morning with reports that the Argentine is to lose his job as head coach of the Elland Road club.

By YP Sport
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 8:36 am
Updated Sunday, 27th February 2022, 8:38 am

Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa love affair feels like it is coming to an end as t...

Bielsa captivated a fanbase and a city in a little under four years, ending their 16-year exile from the Premier League in his second season and then taking the top flgith by storm in a swashbuckling first season.

This season has been much tougher as injuries and insufficient recruitment took their toll on the squad and subsequently results, culminating in a week in which they lost 4-2 to Manchester United, 6-0 to Liverpool and 4-0 to Tottenham.

Marcelo Bielsa's future as Leeds United manager is in doubt. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

It was after that latest defeat that reports emerged via The Athletic that Bielsa would lose his job and Leeds United were lining up former RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch to replace him.

No confirmation has come out of Elland Road yet and as of Sunday morning, there was still no concrete update from Leeds United either way as to the status of Bielsa’s future.

WOuld he be staying, or would he be going?

Bielsa is out of contract in the summer.

Marcelo Bielsa after Leeds United's latest defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)
