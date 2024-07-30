New EFL dates announced as Yorkshire football fans get fixture schedule for rest of 2024
A new deal with Sky Sports which will see over 1,000 matches televised each year for the next five seasons will also mean fewer Saturday 3pm kick-offs than ever but at least the broadcasters have made good on their promise to give plenty of warning of what changes will be made in the first half of the campaign, announcing new dates all the way up to new Year's Day 2025.
Leeds United and Sheffield United have had nine further Championship games moved for live television coverage, Sheffield Wednesday eight and Hull City and Middlesbrough six each. There are other games moved as a knock-on effect of television dates.
With far more games in Leagues One and Two shown, there is greater disruption there too.
The new dates are:
October 1, 8pm: West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough*
Oct 2, 7.45pm: Sheffield United Swansea City
Oct 2, 8pm: Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday*
Oct 4, 8pm: Sunderland v Leeds United*
Oct 5, noon: Huddersfield Town v Barnsley*
Oct 5, 12.30pm: Norwich City v Hull City*, Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers*
Oct 7, 8pm: Bradford City v Newport County*
Oct 12, 3pm: Hull v Sunderland*
Oct 18, 8pm: Leeds v Sheffield United*
Oct 23, 7.45pm: Hull v Burnley
Oct 23, 8pm: Middlesbrough v Sheff Utd*
Oct 25, 8pm: Portsmouth v Sheff Wed*
Oct 26, 12.30pm: Bristol City v Leeds*
Oct 27, 3pm: Norwich City v Middlesbrough*
Nov 2, 12.30pm: Blackburn Rovers v Sheff Utd*
Nov 6, 7.45pm: Millwall vs Leeds
Nov 9, 12.30pm: Middlesbrough v Luton Town*, Harrogate Town v Morecambe*, York City v Hartlepool United
Nov 10, noon: Sheff Utd v Sheff Wed*
Nov 10, 12.30pm: Hull v West Bromwich Albion
Nov 11, 8pm: Barnsley v Rotherham United*
Nov 23, 12.30pm: Sheff Wed vs Cardiff City*, Coventry City v Sheff Utd*
Nov 24, 3pm: Swansea City vs Leeds*
Nov 27, 7.45pm: Leeds vs Luton Town
Nov 29, 12.30pm: Rotherham v Stockport County*
Nov 29, 8pm: Sheff Utd v Sunderland*
Nov 30, 12.30pm: Middlesbrough v Hull*
Dec 1, 3pm: Derby County v Sheff Wed*
Dec 3, 8pm: Huddersfield v Wigan Athletic*
Dec 6, 3pm: Burnley v Middlesbrough*
Dec 7, 12.30pm: Crewe Alexandra v Bradford*, Leeds vs Derby County*, Sheff Wed v Preston*
Dec 8, 3pm: West Brom v Sheff Utd*
Dec 10, 8pm: Leeds v Middlesbrough*
Dec 11, 7.45pm: Millwall v Sheff Utd
Dec 14, 12.30pm: Coventry City v Hull*, Preston North End v Leeds*, Tranmere Rovers v Harrogate*
Dec 20, 12.30pm: Cambridge United v Huddersfield*
Dec 21, 12.30pm: Hull v Swansea City*, Sheff Wed v Stoke City*, Doncaster v Tranmere*
Dec 26, 8pm: Stoke v Leeds*
Dec 29, 12.30pm: Preston v Sheff Wed*, Sheff Utd v West Brom*
Dec 29, 5:45pm: Derby v Leeds*
Dec 29, 8pm: Middlesbrough v Burnley*
Jan 1, 5.30pm: Middlesbrough v Hull*
Jan 1, 8pm: Sunderland v Sheff Utd*
Jan 4 1pm: Bradford v Grimsby Town
Feb 21, 7.45pm: Bristol City v Middlesbrough
Apr 5, 12.30pm: Luton Town v Leeds.
*Live on Sky Sports
More to follow...
