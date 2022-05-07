Newcastle United's Callum Wilson makes Leeds United relegation prediction ahead of Everton and Burnley

The Whites are 17th, level on points with 16th-placed Burnley and two points ahead of Everton, who occupy the final relegation place.

Leeds and Burnley have four games remaining to secure survival while the Toffees have five fixtures to try and climb out of the bottom three.

Wilson, who is part of a Newcastle squad that have climbed towards safety in the last couple of months, believes that Leeds' run of fixtures will make things difficult for them.

PREDICTION: Callum Wilson, right, believes Leeds could be relegated based on their remaining fixtures. Picture: Getty Images.

“If I had to choose from the remaining fixtures, it looks like Leeds could be in trouble," he told the Footballer's Football Podcast.

"We were in that position not so long ago and we managed to get ourselves out of there thankfully. I just feel with the remaining fixtures and the little bit of momentum that Everton have now got by beating Chelsea, that could be what they need to lift themselves out.

"Burnley have done tremendous to get themselves into that position that they are because they were down and out but they are the ones who are in form at the moment. I think it's Leeds who are in trouble.”

Leeds have Arsenal, Chelsea, Brighton and Brentford left to play while Burnley face Aston Villa twice, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle. Everton's remaining games come against Leicester City, Watford, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

JESSE MARSCH: Takes his Leeds United side to Arsenal tomorrow. Picture: Getty Images.

Wilson was relegated with Bournemouth before joining Newcastle and said of that experience: "I have [been relegated with Bournemouth] and it’s not nice, it’s not nice at all. It obviously impacts the whole club, it impacts yourself and everyone associated with it.