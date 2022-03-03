The Whites are at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, although with games against Aston Villa on Thursday and at home to Norwich City the following Sunday, he may not be rushed back straight away.

Bamford has only played once since injuring his ankle at Newcastle United in mid-September. He tore his hamstring celebrating a goal against Brentford on his comeback and his latest injury was plantar fasciitis made when he returned to training.

IN TRAINING: Patrick Bamford was working with his Leeds United team-mates today

Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper did not train with the team, but winger Crysencio Summerville did.

Thursday was his first session since and in the part open to the media he took part in the warm-ups, some slalom running and rondos. He sat out the set-pieces excerices that followed, when perhaps significantly, fellow striker Joe Gelhardt was taking many of the dead balls.

The session was taken by Marsch's new training staff.

Franz Schiemer is the American's assistant, having worked alongside him at Red Bull Salzburg, the club the 35-year-old made his name with as player.

LEEDS UNITED: The Whites players gather in a huddle with new coach Jesse Marsch before training

Former Swansea City coach Cameron Toshack, son of ex-Wales manager John, joins as head coach.

As well as the Swans, he worked for as head coach of Cypriot first division side Pafos.