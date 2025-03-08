Portsmouth v Leeds United: Pleasure and pain both driving on Daniel Farke's team

Portsmouth v Leeds United As what he likes to call "the crunchtime" looms into view, manager Daniel Farke and those remaining Leeds United players will be spurred on by not wanting to feel the disappointment they did at Wembley 10 months ago.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Farke will ensure there will be more joyful feelings pushing them along too.

The international break which is still three games – but, this being the Championship, only one week – away is the natural starting point for the final phase of the season. After it, Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley will have just eight games each to decide who wins the title, who joins them as automatically promoted to the Premier League, and who is forced to go through their play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the scars of defeat to Southampton still fresh in the mind, never mind their dire historical record in post-season football, Leeds will be particularly keen to dodge that.

After an invigorating February which showcased Leeds' ability both to blow teams away and to come from behind – impressive enough to earn Farke the manager of the month award and winger Daniel James the Championship's player prize – Leeds are rightly favourites to go up as champions.

But a Sheffield United win at home to Preston North End on Saturday will put them back level on points (their goal difference, like everyone else's, is vastly inferior) and crank up the pressure for Leeds' noon kick-off at Portsmouth on Sunday, which will be simulcast on ITV.

As the nerves kick in, Farke is hoping memories of last May give his side an extra edge. But having tasted more than his fair share of champagne during a career which saw him win this title twice with Norwich City, the German does not just want to fill his players' minds with doom and gloom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes it's important to take really big motivation out of disappointment," he says.

HEARTBREAK: Daniel Farke and Archie Gray after Leeds United's Championship play-off final defeat to Southampton in May 2024 (Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"I remember the German giant, Bayern Munich lost a dramatic Champions League final to... a different club (Manchester United, in 1999) in the 94th minute and it was heartbreaking because they had one hand already on the title.

"But the group stuck together, took another run at it next season and won the Champions League."

His memory is ever so slightly wonky – it took two years for Bayern to bury the ghost, beating Valencia on penalties in the 2001 final – but the point still stands. And whilst Leeds' low was not quite as last-minute, it hurt just as much, precipitating the picking off of the crown jewels of their squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a dramatic finish to last season (dropping into the play-offs and losing the final to Southampton at Wembley) and we don't want to feel that disappointment again," says Farke. "You take extra motivation from this.

WINNER: Daniel Farke knows the feeling of winning the Championship having done it twice as manager of Norwich City (Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

"On the other hand, you can take things out of the good moments.

"There are not too many in our (dressing) room but a few of us – at least on the coaching staff – know how good it feels to lift a title and be on an open-top bus tour. There is no replacement for this winning feeling in the dressing room.

"Both situations are important to take extra motivation out of – out of disappointment but you also want this winning feeling back and to be greedy to have this again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it is more than just motivation Farke can draw on when he calls on his past. It is perhaps no coincidence this year's title contenders have all turned to managers who have been this course and distance successfully before. For clubs with parachute payments over their heads, this has been no time to take a risk on a novice.

BOUNCING BACK: Owen Hargreaves lifts the European Cup in 2021, two years after Bayern Munich's dramatic defeat to Manchester United (Image: Alex Livesey /Allsport)

"Experience is very important," reflects Farke.

"Thank God in my time as manager I think seven or eight times I have been allowed to fight for promotion or a title. Five times during my career I've done this but there were also two times when I ended as a runner-up in Germany.

"Here it would be enough for automatic promotion, in the German lower leagues it was not enough to be promoted. Sometimes even out of these experiences you learn a little bit.

"My first title race I ended as runner-up and this was an important experience to know there are a few things you could do better – where we could invest a bit more and act perhaps in some situations in a different way to win the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once you've done this a few times and you know what is necessary to bring it over the line, of course it helps.

"It's good for the confidence and the belief – also for the players, if I'm honest.

"But it's also not a guarantee that you will do it again.

"You have to prove it every time again and every season is different. Just because I've won the title a few times and promotion, it's not a guarantee that you will do it this season.

"We will have to work very hard to do the same again and for that, there is no time for any arrogance or complacency or being too confident in yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm still switched on and focussed asking myself what can I do better, what do I have to do in the next days?"