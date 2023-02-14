It's crunch time for fourth-from-bottom United, who produced two game performances in their Roses double-header with arch-rivals Manchester United, but took just one point.
Ultimately, it will be games against the likes of Blues and Saints which will determine the fate of Leeds, who have won just twice in their last 19 league games and are above the drop zone by just a point.
Despite some grim numbers, the data boffins are still backing Leeds to win their survival fight.
The number crunchers at fivethirtyeight.com are predicting them to finish in 16th spot - fifth from bottom - on 40 points with a five-point buffer above Everton, who are tipped to occupy the final relegation place alongside south-coast duo Bournemouth and Southampton.
Leeds are given a 24 per cent chance of relegation.
Action in the rest of February sees Leeds visit Everton on Saturday, while Saints go to Chelsea and Bournemouth head to Wolves. Forest entertain Manchester City.
On Sunday, West Ham visit Spurs in a London derby and Leicester head to Manchester United.
On Friday week, Wolves head to Fulham, while the following day, (February 25), Leeds face a huge fixture against Saints, while another big head-to-head sees West Ham entertain Forest. Everton welcome Villa, with Bournemouth at home to City.
Leicester play host to Arsenal.Predicted final table
|Team name
|Predicted points
|Arsenal
|82
|Man City
|82
|Man United
|72
|Newcastle
|66
|Spurs
|64
|Brighton
|64
|Liverpool
|62
|Chelsea
|57
|Brentford
|57
|Fulham
|53
|Aston Villa
|49
|Leicester
|45
|Crystal Palace
|43
|West Ham
|41
|Wolves
|41
|Leeds United
|38
|Nottm Forest
|38
|Everton
|33
|Bournemouth
|32
|Southampton
|30