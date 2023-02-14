Premier League team of the week - Which Manchester United earn call for win over Leeds United, plus Manchester City star and FOUR players from one team
A big weekend in the Premier League title race saw Arsenal held and Man City take advantage, while Liverpool closed proceedings with a derby win over struggling Everton.
Leeds United battled hard with Manchester United before succumbing, while a 2-1 defeat for Southampton against Wolves spelled the end for Nathan Jones.
Jurgen Klopp admitted his relief after Liverpool finally won their first Premier League game of 2023 with a 2-0 derby victory over Everton on Monday.
Mohamed Salah scored in the competition for the first time since Boxing Day and January signing Cody Gakpo notched his first goal for the club in the Anfield triumph.
Liverpool’s success ended a run of four league games without a win and lifted them to ninth in the table while struggling Everton remained in the bottom three.
Asked how he felt after the game, Liverpool manager Klopp said: “Relieved – that’s it, that’s the main feeling since the final whistle.
“I’m happy with the performance. It was necessary that we played the game we wanted to play and not the game Everton wanted to play."
