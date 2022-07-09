Raphinha transfer latest: Brazilian winger left out of Leeds United's squad for pre-season tour of Australia

Reports in Spain on Saturday morning claimed that Barcelona had submitted their final offer for Raphinha who has also been the subject of interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.
Leeds travel to Australia this week as they begin their three-game tour Down Under against Brisbane Roar on Thursday.
The Whites will also play Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Crystal Palace while in Australia.
Jesse Marsch's 26-man travelling party was confirmed on Saturday, with Raphinha not among the players set to travel.
Instead, the Brazilian is to remain at Thorp Arch in an indication that his future lies away from Leeds.
All six of Leeds' summer signings - Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Rasmus Kristensen, Darko Gyabi, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra - will make the trip.
Junior Firpo misses out with a minor injury, which could see Leif Davis and Leo Hjelde compete for the left-back position.
Leeds United 26-man squad for pre-season tour: Goalkeepers - Harry Christy, Kristoffer Klaesson, Illan Meslier. Defenders - Liam Cooper, Leif Davis, Cody Drameh, Leo Hjelde, Robin Koch, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk. Midfielders - Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray, Darko Gyabi, Mateusz Klich, Marc Roca. Forwards - Patrick Bamford, Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Jack Harrison, Daniel James, Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra, Crysencio Summerville.