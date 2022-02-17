Raphinha transfer latest: Leeds United optimistic of new deal for Brazil star

It is understood that despite reports elsewhere, Victor Orta’s dialogue with the Brazilian winger’s representative Deco remains ongoing and Leeds believe that while an agreement isn’t imminent, the negotiations are in a positive place.

Raphinha’s current deal with Leeds United runs until 2024 so the Elland Road club are well protected and if push came to shove this summer they could command a huge sum for the 25-year-old.

Raphinha in action for Leeds United at Everton on Saturday (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

A new contract would give the player a salary that would better reflect his importance to the side.

West Ham registered an expression of interest in the Brazilian winger in January, but Leeds rejected it.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool have both been linked with a move for Raphinha since he burst onto the Premier League scene and his emergence as a national team star with Brazil has only raised his profile further.

New contract or not, Leeds’ resolve will be tested in the summer by at least one of his admirers.

Raphinha scored six goals and made nine goals in his first season with leeds after joining from French club Rennes for £17m in the summer. He has scored eight goals this season.

Bielsa has welcomed the club’s attempts to secure the winger on a longer deal.

Speaking in January, the Argentine said: “I think it is a great decision [to agree a new deal] - Raphinha is the best player in the team in all the senses.

“Physically, he is the best, technically he is at the level of the best and the interpretation that he has of the game is very good, very wise.

“He is within the group of such a powerful nation as Brazil. He shines in the Premier League and he has the attention of all the big clubs in the world.