Red Bull will 'empower' Leeds United insists chairman Paraag Marathe - while the Championship club also reassure supporters over fears
The global soft drinks giant has acquired a minority shareholding in the club and will also be the new shirt sponsor for Leeds' men's and women's first teams in a multi-year agreement.
While there is no exact figure to the extent of Red Bull's financial support, it is said to be 'significant', but the multi-national - which controls a large stable of football teams worldwide alongside its major Formula One operation - will not be represented on the board.
They own successful Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Austrian outfit RB Salzburg alongside New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Bragantino, and Red Bull Brasil.
There will be no name changes to the Leeds name or logo, the club have insisted.
On the addition of Red Bull to the list of investors brought to the club by owners 49ers Enterprises, chairman Paraag Marathe said: "I am thrilled that Red Bull is joining us to build a bright future for Leeds United and shares our deep respect for this truly special club.
"As chairman, our consortium of investment partners will be invaluable to me as we approach this important moment for the club, now and into the future.
"Red Bull’s addition is a historic milestone that will further empower the club to reach its full competitive potential."
Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull CEO Corporate Projects and Investments, added: "We are delighted to be an important element and partner of Leeds United.
"A club that is certainly one of the biggest in England and has a rich and successful history.
"The ambition to bring Leeds United back to the Premier League and establish themselves in the best football league in the world fits very well with Red Bull."
There is no specific figure being given to Red Bull's exact shareholding percentage, but it is said to be minor.
Several famous names in sports and the entertainment world have interests in Leeds via 49ers Enterprises.
Earlier this month, Will Ferrell joined the ranks of celebrities investing in United, the private equity arm of the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise.
They include fellow Hollywood actor Russell Crowe, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
Red Bull will also become the club’s exclusive energy drink partner with branding featured inside Elland Road and during the club’s official media appearances.