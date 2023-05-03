Back in February, Leeds parted ways with Jesse Marsch and were on the hunt for a replacement. The club eventually turned to Gracia but Allardyce had said he “wouldn’t see a problem sorting them out” in reference to the Whites on his podcast, No Tippy Tappy Football.
Speaking on the February 10 episode, he said: “I’d have thought by now, if they were interested in me, I always say ‘are you interested in Sam Allardyce? You know where I am, so call me’. If somebody called me, I wouldn’t turn down going and chatting away with them, certainly not at Leeds United.
"There has been no call. Before anyone starts any speculation on this podcast, nobody’s called me from Elland Road to consider or talk about the job in hand. I watched them last night against Manchester United and I wouldn’t see a problem sorting them out, from my point of view and [with] my experience.”
There were signs of promise when Gracia was first appointed but a run of four defeats in five games prompted Leeds to make a change in the dugout. Allardyce has been tasked with keeping the club in the Premier League and will have to make an immediate impact considering just four games remain. Former Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has joined as his assistant, with his usual number two Sammy Lee unable to join due to jury service.