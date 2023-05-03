All Sections
Sam Allardyce said he 'wouldn’t see a problem' fixing Leeds United issues after Jesse Marsch exit

Leeds United’s new head coach Sam Allardyce may have only just taken the reins at Elland Road, but he discussed his ability to fix Leeds United’s issues before his predecessor Javi Gracia was even appointed.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:37 BST

Back in February, Leeds parted ways with Jesse Marsch and were on the hunt for a replacement. The club eventually turned to Gracia but Allardyce had said he “wouldn’t see a problem sorting them out” in reference to the Whites on his podcast, No Tippy Tappy Football.

Speaking on the February 10 episode, he said: “I’d have thought by now, if they were interested in me, I always say ‘are you interested in Sam Allardyce? You know where I am, so call me’. If somebody called me, I wouldn’t turn down going and chatting away with them, certainly not at Leeds United.

"There has been no call. Before anyone starts any speculation on this podcast, nobody’s called me from Elland Road to consider or talk about the job in hand. I watched them last night against Manchester United and I wouldn’t see a problem sorting them out, from my point of view and [with] my experience.”

Allardyce has been tasked with keeping Leeds in the Premier League. Image: Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty ImagesAllardyce has been tasked with keeping Leeds in the Premier League. Image: Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images
There were signs of promise when Gracia was first appointed but a run of four defeats in five games prompted Leeds to make a change in the dugout. Allardyce has been tasked with keeping the club in the Premier League and will have to make an immediate impact considering just four games remain. Former Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has joined as his assistant, with his usual number two Sammy Lee unable to join due to jury service.

