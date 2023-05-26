Sam Allardyce says Leeds United will 'gamble' but not be reckless over Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford's fitness

Sam Allardyce says he will have no problem gambling on the fitness of any Leeds United players at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, but he draws the line at recklessness that would threaten their long-term well-being.

It is a decision he will have to make with strikers Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford for a game which could decide Leeds's Premier League status.

Rodrigo trained at Elland Road on Friday, and Allardyce will make a decision on Saturday as to whether Patrick Bamford can play his part.

GAMBLES: Leeds United interim manager Sam Allardyce

In the aftermath of last week's 3-1 defeat at West Ham, interim manager Allardyce gloomily said his team had very little chance without either top-scorer Rodrigo or his fellow centre-forward Bamford playing.

Bamford went off with a hamstring problem that day, and Rodrigo – who scored at the London Stadium – was clearly labouring with plantar fasciitis. He is clearly not a fan of club record signing Georginio Rutter, who has not featured in his three games.

The signs are positive that Rodrigo may be fit to face Spurs, less clear on Bamford.

"Rodrigo trained today," revealed Allardyce on Friday, "Patrick we're going to give him certainly until tomorrow to see where where we're at before we make our final selection for Sunday.

"In the striker area we are not overwhelmed by strikers but it will be what it'll be when we find out tomorrow morning and then pick a final XI to start the game.

"I would gamble on anyone's fitness if they want to play and try to make a contribution to help us win the game. It's the last game (of the season), they can have plenty of time to recover.

"There are medical issues where the risk is too great and a lot of it's up to the player."

He added players would only appear: "If it's the right thing for them to take the challenge up and the medical stagff are saying (it's okay). If the medical staff told me it's too risky I wouldn't put a player's career or future at risk by asking him to do something that may injure him seriously.

"The risk factor wil be taken into consideration and that decision taken from there.

"It would need to be 100 per cent supported by the player."