Sheffield Wednesday exodus begins and Manchester United youngster returns – this week's done deals round-up

Even with the League One and Two seasons only a fortnight away, there is still plenty of work to do as Yorkshire clubs look to reshape their squads for 2024-25.

Josh Windass and Michael Smith followed Djeidi Gassma and Anthony Musaba out of the door at Hillsborough, and this time the Owls did not even receive a cut-price fee as the pair requested free transfers after two months of wages not paid on time. Due to the financial crisis at the Championship club, they are yet to add to last season’s squad.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver said that despite an injury crisis he hopes his signings for the summer are done, but new Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards is still to make any, whilst Hull City are still waiting on an appeal over their Football League ban on buying players or paying loan fees for them for the next three windows.

Clubs have until 7pm on September 1 to add to their squads but the start of the new seasons are staggered over the first three weekends of August.

Here is our list of the deals done so far.

BARNSLEY

In: Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion, tribunal), David McGoldrick (Notts County, free), Murphy Cooper (Queen's Park Rangers, loan), Nathanael Ogbeta (Plymouth Argyle, loan).

Out: Stephen Humphrys (Bradford City, free), Conor McCarthy (Northampton Town, free), Corey O’Keefe (Stockport County, loan), Barry Cotter (Notts County, loan), Sam Cosgrove, Josh Benson, Theo Chapman, Josiah Dyer, Adam Hayton, Charlie Heckingbottom, Nathan James, Jonathan Lewis, Jean Claude Makiessi, Aiden Marsh, Emmaisa Nzondo, Donovan Pines, Hayden Pickard, Callum West (all released).

BRADFORD CITY

In: Will Swan (Crawley Town, permanent), Matt Pennington (Blackpool, free), Stephen Humphrys (Barnsley, free), Josh Neufville (Wimbledon, free), Joe Wright (Kilmarnock, free), Ibou Touray (Stockport County, free), Curtis Tilt (Salford City, free), Max Power (Aarhus, free).

Out: Richie Smallwood (Tranmere Rovers, free), Sam Stubbs (Shrewsbury Town, free), Jamie Walker (Grimsby Town, free), Romoney Crichlow (Barnet, free), Callum Johnson (Gateshead, free), Vadaine Oliver, Gabriel Wadsworth (all released), Colin Doyle (retired).

DONCASTER ROVERS

In: Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace, permanent), Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town, free), Glenn Middleton (Dundee United, free), Robbie Gotts (Barrow, free), Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers , free), Connor O’Riordan (Blackburn Rovers, loan), Damola Ajayi (Tottenham Hotspur, loan), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Hull City, loan)

Out: Jack Degruchy (Stocksbridge Park Steels, free), Joseph Olowu (Stockport, free), Tom Anderson (Shrewsbury, free), Tavonga Kuleya (Belper Town, free), Jack Goodman (Basford United, free), Sam Straughan-Brown (Peterborough Sports, loan), Bobby Faulkner (Harrogate Town, loan), Richard Wood (retired, now Rotherham United coach).

HARROGATE TOWN

In: Shawn McCoulsky and Reece Smith (both Maidenhead, free), Jack Evans (Halifax Town, free), Mason Bennett (Burton Albion, free), Lewis Cass (Grimsby Town, free), and Tom Bradbury (Cheltenham Town, free), Bobby Faulkner (Doncaster, loan).

Out: Jack Bray (West Brom, permanent), Dean Cornelius (Ross County, free), Josh March (Crewe Alexandra, free), Matty Foulds (St Johnstone, free), James Daly (Yeovil Town, free), Toby Sims (Greenville Triumph, free), Matty Daly and Stephen Dooley (both released), Josh Falkingham (retired).

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

In: Jack Whatmough (Preston North End, permanent), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City, free), Ryan Ledson (Preston, free), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City, free), Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town, free), Murray Wallace (MIllwall, free), Joe Low (Wycombe, free), Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace, loan), Josh Feeney (Aston Villa, loan).

Out: Brodie Spencer (Oxford United, permanent), Sorba Thomas (Stoke, permanent), Loick Ayina (Salford, permanent), Matty Pearson (Doncaster, free), Scott High (Barnet, free), Tom Iorpenda (Notts County, loan), Jonathan Hogg, Josh Koroma, Josh Ruffels, Ollie Turton, Tom Lees and Danny Ward (all released), Chris Maxwell (retired).

HULL CITY

In: Semi Ajayi (West Brom, free), Dillon Phillips (Rotherham, free)

Out: Marvin Mehlem (Arminia Bielefeld, permanent), Xavier Simons (Bolton Wanderers, permanent), Anthony Racioppi (Sion, permanent), Andy Smith (Gillingham, permanent), Joao Pedro (Atletico de San Luis, free), Nordin Amrabat (Wydad Casablanca, free), Rocco Coyle (Boston, half-season loan), Matty Jacob (Reading, loan), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Doncaster, loan), Dogukan Sinik, Brandon Fleming and Callum Jones (all released).

LEEDS UNITED

In: Gabriel Gudmundsson (Lille, £10m), Jaka Bijol (Udinese, £15m), Sebastiaan Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha (both Wolfsburg, permanent).

Out: Junior Firpo (Real Betis, free), Josuha Guilavogui (both released).

MIDDLESBROUGH

In: None.

Out: Josh Coburn (Millwall, £5m), Anfernee Dijksteel, George Gitau (both released).

ROTHERHAM UNITED

In: Lenny Agbaire (Celtic, permanent), Kian Spence (Barrow, free), Ted Cann (West Brom, free), Dan Gore (Manchester United, loan).

Out: Hakeem Odoffin (Luton Town, free), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Pendikspor, free), Cameron Humphreys (Port Vale, free), Andre Green (Panserraikos, free), Dillon Phillips (Hull, free), Alex MacDonald and Jake Hull (all released).

SHEFFIELD UNITED

In: Ehije Ukaki (Botev Plovdiv, permanent), Tyler Bindon (Nottingham Forest, loan).

Out: Vinicius Souza (Wolfsburg), Rhian Brewster (released).

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

In: None.