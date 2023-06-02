Shortest reigns in Leeds United history following Sam Allardyce exit - including current Sheffield United boss and Manchester City icon
The veteran was tasked with securing the club’s Premier League status with just four games of the season remaining, a daunting task even for the most experienced of coaches.
Just one point was won from those four games and after a three-year absence, Leeds are back in the Championship. For some, the return to the second tier will stir up memories of short-lived managerial reigns and turbulence.
Below are the shortest reigns in the history of Leeds United, excluding caretaker managers.