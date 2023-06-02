All Sections
Shortest reigns in Leeds United history following Sam Allardyce exit - including current Sheffield United boss and Manchester City icon

Leeds United and Sam Allardyce have parted ways, ending a reign that was short but not particularly sweet.
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:27 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 10:27 BST

The veteran was tasked with securing the club’s Premier League status with just four games of the season remaining, a daunting task even for the most experienced of coaches.

Just one point was won from those four games and after a three-year absence, Leeds are back in the Championship. For some, the return to the second tier will stir up memories of short-lived managerial reigns and turbulence.

Below are the shortest reigns in the history of Leeds United, excluding caretaker managers.

1. Reigns ranked

Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

He has enjoyed success at Sheffield United but his Leeds tenure was a largely forgettable one.

8. Paul Heckingbottom (16 games)

Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Rosler was axed with Leeds sitting 18th in the Championship in October 2015.

7. Uwe Rosler (12 games)

Photo: Martin Willetts/Getty Images

There was promise early on but the spark under Gracia fizzled out quickly.

6. Javi Gracia (12 games)

Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

