Southampton awaiting fitness update on eight players as stars return from international duty ahead of Leeds United clash

The Saints return to Premier League action against Leeds United at Elland Road tomorrow.
Read More
Southampton's James Ward Prowse, Kyler Walker-Peters, Fraser Forster, Tino Livramento, Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong, Mohamed Elyounossi, Armando Broja and Moussa Djenepo all departed for international duty last week, following a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup on March 20.
Hasenhuttl had not received any fitness updates on the international stars until Friday afternoon when training resumed in preparation for their Premier League return.
Walker-Peters featured in both of England’s games - a 2-1 win over Switzerland and a 3-1 victory over the Ivory Coast - while Ward Prowse played 80 minutes against the Ivory Coast on Tuesday evening.
Livramento, Broja, Adams and Elyounossi all started in two games over the international period while Armstrong and Djenepo also featured twice each for their countries.
Southampton have had four players back in training and could travel to Leeds with a strong side if their international stars return without any injury problems.
"I think Alex McCarthy is back in light training with the goalkeepers, Will Smallbone had Covid but is back in training, Oriol was a little doubt with some stomach problems, but he is back in," said Hasenhuttl.
"Nathan Tella is also back training with the team. So far, I have no messages about injuries from the internationals, I will see them this afternoon.”
Meanwhile, Jesse Marsch says Patrick bamford's foot injury could actually have come at a good time, with Leeds United hopeful they have not seen the last of their centre-forward this season. For more on this story, click HERE.