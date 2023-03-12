Leeds United are currently fighting for their lives in the Premier League and are inside the relegation zone. The Whites drew 2-2 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend.
The club has decisions to make on the futures of their players who are due to become free agents when this season ends. Here is a look at who is entering the final few months of their contracts at Elland Road...
Joel Robles
Leeds signed the former Everton man last summer to add more competition to their goalkeeping department. However, he only penne a one-year deal with the Yorkshire club.
Adam Forshaw
The midfielder has been with the Whites since 2017 and has made 84 appearances in all competitions to date. He is 31 now and is facing an uncertain long-term future.
Mateusz Bogusz
He is currently out on loan at Ibiza in the Spanish second tier having previously spent time at UD Logroñés. The 21-year-old joined Leeds back in 2019 but hasn’t managed to break into the first-team.
Will Brook
The 19-year-old signed a professional deal last year that expires at the end of June. He has been with his current club for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy.
Stuart McKinstry
It is yet to be known whether the Scotmsan will agree fresh terms with Leeds or move on permanently when this campaign ends. He is loan at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell at the moment and scored four goals in 19 matches so far this term.