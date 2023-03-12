A look at who is out of contract at Leeds United as the club has some decisions to make

Leeds United are currently fighting for their lives in the Premier League and are inside the relegation zone. The Whites drew 2-2 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend.

The club has decisions to make on the futures of their players who are due to become free agents when this season ends. Here is a look at who is entering the final few months of their contracts at Elland Road...

Joel Robles

Leeds signed the former Everton man last summer to add more competition to their goalkeeping department. However, he only penne a one-year deal with the Yorkshire club.

Adam Forshaw

The midfielder has been with the Whites since 2017 and has made 84 appearances in all competitions to date. He is 31 now and is facing an uncertain long-term future.

Mateusz Bogusz

He is currently out on loan at Ibiza in the Spanish second tier having previously spent time at UD Logroñés. The 21-year-old joined Leeds back in 2019 but hasn’t managed to break into the first-team.

Leeds United completed the signing of the player from Polish club Ruch Chorzów in January 2019.

Will Brook

The 19-year-old signed a professional deal last year that expires at the end of June. He has been with his current club for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy.

Stuart McKinstry