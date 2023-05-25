The Roses rivals are set for their first match in Norway when they play at the Ullevaal Stadium on Wednesday, July 12 (5pm).

The match will form part of both team's preparations for next season, though what they will be playing for is still to be confirmed.

It is Leeds's first confirmed game of the pre-season, and it will be their first match in Norway since meeting Hoffenheim in Lillestrom in a 2015 pre-season game.

Leeds must beat Tottenham Hotspur and hope Everton and Leicester City's results go their way to book their place in next season's Premier League, whilst the Red Devils are a point away from securing Champions League qualification.

Should the Whites drop into the Championship, their league campaign will start a week earlier, on the first weekend of August.

That they have been able to secure such a fixture despite the uncertainty over their league status shows the pull of the club and a rivalry which was particularly fierce in the 1960s when Don Revie and Matt Busby's teams regularly battled it out for the game's top prizes, with a Charlton brother on either side.

Leeds also have a big following in Scandinavia.

“We are really pleased to have secured this fixture against Manchester United, especially for the Leeds United fans in Norway," said Leeds United executive director Paul Bell

“The Leeds United Supporters Club of Scandinavia (LUSCOS) has over 8,000 members, many of whom regularly travel over to England to see Leeds United play at home and away, so everyone is looking forward to the experience of playing in Oslo.”

Tickets for the designated Leeds section will only be available via the club's official online ticketing site tickets.leedsunited.com.

They go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis at 1pm on May 26 to season ticket holders and members and are limited to one per supporter.