Watford 0 Leeds United 3 - player ratings

A lot of the football from both sides was far from vintage but the visitors made the most of the moments that mattered to pull nine points clear of the relegation zone with Burnley still to play thius weekend.

Illan Meslier – not worked by the Watford forwards 6

GOAL: Jack Harrison (left) celebrates scoring the third with Crysencio Summerville

Diego Llorente – scrappy performance by the central defender 6

Liam Cooper - not brilliant in his distribution but he more than made up for it with the excellence of his defending 8

Stuart Dallas – struggling for form 6

Robin Koch – hard to fathom why he was prefered to Kalvin Phillips as the holding midfielder 4

Mateusz Klich – only the second-poorest holding midfielder but he first to be withdrawn 5

Raphinha – his exquisite goal was one of the few moments to lift this game above the humdrum 7

Rodrigo – had a pretty quiet game but scored a goal 7

Jack Harrison – likewise 7

Dan James – usual impeccable work-rate in a game of far more graft than guile 6

Substitutes:

Kalvin Phillips (for Klich, 59) – did not improve things as much as everyone was hoping 5

Sam Greenwood (for James, 67) – looked really good in his cameo as a No 10 7

Crysencio Summerville (for Raphinha, 83) – N/A