What do Leeds United need to clinch Premier League survival? All outcomes covered as Whites battle Everton and Burnley for safety

The Premier League relegation battle will be decided on the final day of the season but whether Leeds United will have their destiny in their own hands is a different matter.

By Ben McKenna
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 4:37 pm

A potential season-defining stoppage-time equaliser from Pascal Struijk against Brighton and Hove Albion at Elland Road on Sunday moved the Whites out of the bottom three with one game to go.

However, Everton - one place and one point above them - and Burnley - one point and one place below them - both have a game in hand, with the two clubs in action on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Toffees host Crystal Palace in their final home game while Burnley head to Aston Villa. On Sunday, Leeds travel to Brentford, Everton go to Arsenal as Burnley welcome Newcastle United to Turf Moor.

It is possible for Jesse Marsch's to stay up win, lose or draw this weekend just as it is possible for them to be relegated in any scenario. Here we run through what Leeds need to survive.

Win

Victory at Brentford takes Leeds to 38 points and could be enough to finish above Everton and/or Burnley. To be above Frank Lampard's side, Leeds would need the Toffees to pick up no more than one point from their final two games.

Leeds' goal difference is -38, which is well off the pace of their relegation rivals, meaning finishing level on points will not be enough.

VITAL: Pascal Struijk scored a late equaliser against Brighton on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images.

To stay above Burnley, Leeds can afford for Burnley to pick up three points or fewer in their final two games.

Read More

Read More
How Burnley boss Mike Jackson hopes Clarets have learned enough to overhaul Leed...

Draw

A draw in their final game will mean Leeds cannot finish above Everton in any scenario so will therefore be looking at events at Burnley.

If United claim a point at Brentford, the Clarets simply need to win one or draw both of their final games to finish level on points or higher.

Lose

If Leeds come away with nothing from West London, then they will need favours from Aston Villa and Newcastle to stay up.

Regardless of their result at Brentford, the Whites will need a favour from elsewhere on the final day if Burnley avoid defeat on Thursday night.

BurnleyEvertonPremier LeagueBrentford