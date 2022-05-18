A potential season-defining stoppage-time equaliser from Pascal Struijk against Brighton and Hove Albion at Elland Road on Sunday moved the Whites out of the bottom three with one game to go.

However, Everton - one place and one point above them - and Burnley - one point and one place below them - both have a game in hand, with the two clubs in action on Thursday.

The Toffees host Crystal Palace in their final home game while Burnley head to Aston Villa. On Sunday, Leeds travel to Brentford, Everton go to Arsenal as Burnley welcome Newcastle United to Turf Moor.

It is possible for Jesse Marsch's to stay up win, lose or draw this weekend just as it is possible for them to be relegated in any scenario. Here we run through what Leeds need to survive.

Win

Victory at Brentford takes Leeds to 38 points and could be enough to finish above Everton and/or Burnley. To be above Frank Lampard's side, Leeds would need the Toffees to pick up no more than one point from their final two games.

Leeds' goal difference is -38, which is well off the pace of their relegation rivals, meaning finishing level on points will not be enough.

VITAL: Pascal Struijk scored a late equaliser against Brighton on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images.

To stay above Burnley, Leeds can afford for Burnley to pick up three points or fewer in their final two games.

Draw

A draw in their final game will mean Leeds cannot finish above Everton in any scenario so will therefore be looking at events at Burnley.

If United claim a point at Brentford, the Clarets simply need to win one or draw both of their final games to finish level on points or higher.

Lose

If Leeds come away with nothing from West London, then they will need favours from Aston Villa and Newcastle to stay up.