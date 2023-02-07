For the 2022/23 competition, ties will be played in midweek, over the evenings of Tuesday February 28 and Wednesday March 1.
The fourth-round replays take place this midweek, February 7/8.
Three Yorkshire clubs are in the fifth round draw. Leeds United await the winners of Sunderland and Fulham in a replay on Wednesday night.
Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday face fourth-round replays on Tuesday night, with the Blades welcoming non-league Wrexham and the Owls visiting fellow League One side Fleetwood.
The FA Cup fifth round fixtures and their dates are as follows, and these are the television channels the games are broadcast on:
Tuesday February 28
Stoke City v Brighton 7.15pm – ITV4
Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers 7.30pm – BBC iPlayer
Sunderland or Fulham v Leeds United 7.45pm – BBC One
Bristol City v Manchester City 8pm – ITV1
Wednesday March 1
Southampton v Luton Town or Grimsby Town 7.15pm – ITV4
Ipswich Town or Burnley v Fleetwood or Sheffield Wednesday – BBC iPlayer
Manchester United v West Ham United 7.45pm – ITV1
Sheffield United or Wrexham v Tottenham Hotspur 8pm – BBC One