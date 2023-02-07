News you can trust since 1754
When are the FA Cup fifth-round ties for Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday and are they on TV

The fifth round of the FA Cup is no longer played in its traditional Saturday slot, or even on a weekend.

By Nick Westby
1 hour ago
For the 2022/23 competition, ties will be played in midweek, over the evenings of Tuesday February 28 and Wednesday March 1.

The fourth-round replays take place this midweek, February 7/8.

When are the FA Cup fifth round ties (Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Three Yorkshire clubs are in the fifth round draw. Leeds United await the winners of Sunderland and Fulham in a replay on Wednesday night.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday face fourth-round replays on Tuesday night, with the Blades welcoming non-league Wrexham and the Owls visiting fellow League One side Fleetwood.

The FA Cup fifth round fixtures and their dates are as follows, and these are the television channels the games are broadcast on:

Tuesday February 28

Leeds United's Spanish defender Junior Firpo celebrates scoring in the win at Accrington Stanley in the fourth round (Picture: Getty Images)

Stoke City v Brighton 7.15pm – ITV4

Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers 7.30pm – BBC iPlayer

Sunderland or Fulham v Leeds United 7.45pm – BBC One

Bristol City v Manchester City 8pm – ITV1

Wednesday March 1

Southampton v Luton Town or Grimsby Town 7.15pm – ITV4

Ipswich Town or Burnley v Fleetwood or Sheffield Wednesday – BBC iPlayer

Manchester United v West Ham United 7.45pm – ITV1

Sheffield United or Wrexham v Tottenham Hotspur 8pm – BBC One

