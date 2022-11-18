Fans of Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town will be deprived of seeing their team for the next three weeks – five in the case of the Whites – but they will at least have players they can follow out in Qatar.

None will actually be playing for England although a few can expect to play against them, so there is the potential for some divided loyalties.

So who are the players for White Rose supporters to watch and when can they see them?

Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams (Leeds United and United States of America)

WORLD CUP-BOUND: Leeds United's Tyler Adams (left) will be playing for the United States of America and Rasmus Kristensen is in Denmark's squad

Both midfielders are as important for their countries as for Leeds, so it would be a big surprise if they did not play against Wales and England.With the next tournament in the USA (along with Canada and Mexico), some are treating the country's first World Cup for eight years as the dry run for a young squad but they might not see it that way when they come up against their old colonial friends, who they have beaten and drawn with in their two previous meetings (1950 and 2014).

Chances of game-time:High, for both. Holding midfielder Adams is probably next in line to captain the side after Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, and Aaronson is likely to feature in the midfield of a 4-3-3.

When are the group games (and on what channel)?November 21, 7pm v Wales (ITV)

November 25, 7pm v England (ITV)

FRESH ON THE SCENE: Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United and Senegal

November 29, 7pm v Iran (BBC)

What are their chances of reaching the knockouts?

As the only group where all four teams are ranked in the top 20 you would say nothing can be taken for granted, but logic suggests a straight fight with Wales to be second in Group B.

Knockout route:

SET-PIECE STAR: Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas could have a job to do off the bench for Wales

As Group B winners: Round two v runners-up in Group A December 4 (7pm), quarter-final December 10 (7pm), semi-final December 14 (7pm), final December 18 (3pm).

As runners-up: Round two v Group A winners December 4 (3pm), quarter-final December 9 (7pm), semi-final December 13 (7pm), final December 18 (3pm).

Adam Davies (Sheffield United and Wales)

GOALKEEPER'S UNION: Sheffield United's Adam Davies (top left) is behind Wayne Hennessey (bottom left) in the pecking order for Wales goalkeepers

Davies is one of two Blades' representatives at the World Cup – an honour for him and his club but likely to involve more training than playing.

Chances of game-time:

Wayne Hennessy and former Huddersfield keeper Danny Ward are set to battle it out for the first-choice spot, leaving Davies on the bench.

When are the group games (and on what channel)?

November 21, 7pm v USA (ITV)

November 25, 10am v Iran (BBC)

SOCCEROO: Middlesbrough's Riley McGree (right)

November 29, 7pm v England (BBC)

What are their chances of reaching the knockouts?

As mentioned above, it could boil down to a fight with America.

Knockout route:

As Group B winners: Round two v runners-up in Group A December 4 (7pm), quarter-final December 10 (7pm), semi-final December 14 (7pm), final December 18 (3pm).

As runners-up: Round two v Group A winners December 4 (3pm), quarter-final December 9 (7pm), semi-final December 13 (7pm), final December 18 (3pm).

Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United and Denmark)

An excellent game against Kylian Mbappe in September could do wonders for him, as France are their second opponents in a game which could decide who wins Group D.

Chances of game-time:

A big player for the Danes, who are more likely to use him in a wing-back role than the full-back job he does for Leeds.

When are the group games (and on what channel)?

November 22, 1pm v Tunisia (ITV)

November 26, 4pm v France (ITV)

November 30, 3pm v Australia (BBC)

What are their chances of reaching the knockouts?Very good, and with France's midfield problems they might even have a chance of winning it. They took England to the semi-finals of the European Championship 18 months ago.

Knockout route:As Group D winners: Round two v Group C runners-up December 4 (3pm), quarter-final December 10 (7pm), semi-final December 14 (7pm), final December 18 (3pm).

As runners-up: Round two v Group C winners December 3 (7pm), quarter-final December 9 (7pm), semi-final December 13 (7pm), final December 18 (3pm).

Riley McGree (Middlesbrough and Australia)

McGree has made it into the Socceroos World Cup squad but an uninspiring qualification campaign means the country is unlikely to be over-burdened with expectation.

Chances of game-time:

May miss out on what is likely to be a three-man midfield anchored by former Huddersfield favourite Aaron Mooy.

When are the group games (and on what channel)?

November 22, 7pm v France (BBC)

November 26, 10am v Tunisia (BBC)

November 30, 3pm v Denmark (BBC)

What are their chances of reaching the knockouts?

It will be tough.

Knockout route:

As Group D winners: Round two v Group C runners-up December 4 (3pm), quarter-final December 10 (7pm), semi-final December 14 (7pm), final December 18 (3pm).

As runners-up: Round two v Group C winners December 3 (7pm), quarter-final December 9 (7pm), semi-final December 13 (7pm), final December 18 (3pm).

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United and Senegal)

The Sheffield United striker has been in terrific form at club level in 2022, but only made his international debut in June.

Chances of game-time:As you might expect from the African champions, they are quite handy up front so his main impact, certainly initially, might have to be from the bench.

When are the group games (and on what channel)?

November 21, 4pm v Netherlands (ITV)

November 25, 1pm v Qatar (BBC)

November 29, 3pm v Ecaudor (ITV)

What are their chances of reaching the knockouts?

Ought to make it through to a knockout game against a team from the England/Wales group.

Knockout route:

As Group A winners: Round two v Group B runners-up December 4 (3pm), quarter-final December 9 (7pm), semi-final December 13 (7pm), final December 18 (3pm).

As runners-up: Round two v Group A winners December 4 (7pm), quarter-final December 10 (7pm), semi-final December 14 (7pm), final December 18 (3pm).

Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town and Wales)

The bubbly set-piece expert will be Huddersfield's only representative in Qatar after Polish team-mate Michal Helik disappointingly missed the cut.

Chances of game-time

Not likely to be in the XI against the USA, but with key players like, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen and Gareth Bale having so little game-time in their legs this season and five substitutes available, there could be a plenty of rotating. Hull-born Daniel James, on loan at Fulham for Leeds, is a much likelier starter.

When are the group games (and on what channel)?

November 21, 7pm v USA (ITV)

November 25, 10am v Iran (BBC)

November 29, 7pm v England (BBC)

What are their chances of reaching the knockouts?

Have made it in their last two major tournaments (both European Championships) and will be hoping to do so again.

Knockout route:

As Group B winners: Round two v runners-up in Group A December 4 (7pm), quarter-final December 10 (7pm), semi-final December 14 (7pm), final December 18 (3pm).

