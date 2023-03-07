Where Leeds United rank among cheapest Premier League clubs to follow compared to Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and more - gallery
A look at where Leeds United rank against some of their Premier League rivals
The cost of going to a football game has significantly rised over the past decade. Leeds United’s season ticket price will rise if they stay in the Premier League this season but will remain the same if they are relegated to the Championship. However, as it stands, the Whites are one of the cheapest teams to follow in the top flight.
Kingcasinobonus.uk has used data to analysethe cost of tickets, merchandise, parking, food and beverages to establish the overall average cost of following football teams. Here is a look at where Leeds rank in a list in the division, starting with the most expensive sides to support...