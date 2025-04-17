Daniel Farke will not try to stop his Leeds United players following other results on Good Friday because if he thought they would be affected by them, they would be no use to him anyway.

With the Football League’s biggest television deal playing havoc with schedules, the Championship top three rarely play at the same time.

Burnley are at Watford at 3pm on Friday, Sheffield United kick-off at home to Cardiff City at 5.30pm. Leeds are due to start at 8pm.

Win their last four matches and they will be go up as champions but a Burnley slip helps their title chances, and the Blades failing to beat Cardiff would guarantee automatic promotion by beating Oxford, then Stoke City at home on Monday.

"We're used to it," Farke said of the later kick-off. "They (his players) are all adult and mature so they'll know the results anyhow. It's not like I don't allow you to use your mobile.

"It's important not to be scared of it or too nervous.

"If my players would crack under pressure just because they hear about some result, then we are lost anyway. I trust my players.

RELAXED: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Tony Johnson)

"The only thing we can influence and focus on is our game away at Oxford. This is what we'll do.

"Never too high, never too low is normally a good mantra to be successful in this league because if you burn like a candle from both sides you don't have the energy when it counts but without any burning it's also difficult for a candle."

James, shortlisted for the Championship's player of the year award this week, could be involved in Oxford, and is very likely to play over the Easter weekend.

"Joe Rothwell will definitely miss this weekend's games," confirmed Farke. "We hope to have him available for the final home game against Bristol (City on April 28).

