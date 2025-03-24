Why Leeds United will be wearing a one-off kit against Swansea City on Saturday

Leeds United will wear a one-off kit for Saturday's Championship game at home to Swansea City.

The usual white shirts will have their controversial Red Bull logo replaced with one for the Wings for Life World Run, which will host a series of events across the world to raise money for spinal cord injury research.

After the match, supporters will be able to bid for the match-worn shirts, with the proceeds going to the charity.

Wings for Life World Run is a unique global race open to runners and wheelchair participants. Competitors across the world all start at the same time, racing to keep ahead of a moving, virtual finish line called the Virtual Catcher Car which your progress in the Wings for Life World Run app.

NEW LOOK: Daniel James, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Brenden Aaronson model the one-off kit Leeds United will wear against Swansea City (Image courtesy of Leeds United)

The Catcher Car takes off 30 minutes after the synchronised start and steadily increases its speed, gradually overtaking participants to signify the end of their race with the last remaining male and female runners being the winners.

The race starts at noon UK time on Sunday May 4, the day after Leeds' final match of the Championship season, at Plymouth Argyle, so there could be some sore heads at the Leeds leg in Roundhay Park if all has gone to plan and the Whites have booked their place in next season's Premier League.

Music and refreshment stations with water refills, Red Bull, fruit and snacks will be laid on.

Launched in 2014, Wings for Life World Run is the world’s largest running event, with 265,818 participants around the world simultaneously taking part via the app run in 2024.

According to World Health Organization data, around 250,000 people a year suffer spinal cord injuries and 15 million live with the lasting effects. Wings for Life is aiming to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, with 100 per cent of Wings for Life World Run entry fees being donated to spinal cord injury research projects, 324 of which the foundation has funded since 2004.

Supporters who sign up for the run before Tuesday, April 8 entering code LUFC when prompted during sign-up will have the chance to win hospitality tickets to the home match against Preston North the following Saturday.